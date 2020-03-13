French Quarter Fest moved to October

French Quarter Fest released a statement this morning stating that their top priority is the health and safety of fans, artists, staff, volunteers, sponsors, and community. Following the recommendation of public health officials and with the support of the City of New Orleans, French Quarter Festival 2020 has been rescheduled to October 1- 4 due to COVID-19 concerns.

Festival organizers encourage fans who were traveling to contact their airline and hotel immediately for any changes. Organizers are communicating directly with all artists, vendors, sponsors and staff on next steps.

Since 1984, the festival's nonprofit has been committed to its mission to deliver an economic impact to the community and showcase local talent. The 2019 French Quarter Festival generated an economic impact of nearly $200 million and hired over 1,700 local musicians. Visitor spending at French Quarter Festival creates or supports nearly 2,100 full-and part-time jobs for our community. Organizers thank fans for continued support and look forward to hosting them this October.