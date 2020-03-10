WWOZ wins two awards from the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters

The Louisiana Association of Broadcasters honored WWOZ’s Takin’ It To The Streets and our live broadcast from the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival with a Prestige Award at their annual ceremony earlier today in Baton Rouge.

WWOZ took the top award in the state in the category “BEST LIVE ON-SITE REMOTE” for comprehensive coverage of the 2019 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. The award recognizes the top broadcast from a live, on-site location. Criteria include entertainment value and production as well as information value. This is the second year in a row that we have been awarded this top honor!

In 2019, we brought listeners from near and far to the stages of the Fairgrounds with live performances from Economy Hall, WWOZ Jazz Tent, Blues Tent, and more, all at 90.7 FM and wwoz.org. Plus, special guests stopped by to visit with our show hosts at the WWOZ Hospitality Tent, including Irma Thomas, James Andrews, Cedric Burnside, Black Indians of Mardi Gras, members of social & pleasure clubs, and more! WWOZ is proud to accept this award for our work at the 50th anniversary of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.

WWOZ also took the top award for Takin' It To The Streets, our multi-platform program that highlights the diversity of people, places, and events in New Orleans. Takin’ It To The Streets’ focus is Social & Pleasure Clubs, Second Line Parades, Baby Dolls, and Black Indians of Mardi Gras, each of which are uniquely Louisiana cultural assets that are usually not covered by other media outlets. WWOZ is proud to accept this award for our work on the streets of New Orleans— and special recognition to our host, Action Jackson! Criteria include selecting the station with the best programming highlighting the diversity of the people, places and things of Louisiana. Check out the most recent work at wwoz.org/streets.