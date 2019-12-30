In Memoriam: Clancy "Blues Boy" Lewis

Published on: December 30th, 2019

Clancy "Blues Boy" Lewis died on December 1, 2019 at the age of 83. A New Orleans native, Lewis was active in the local blues community for decades. Lewis began playing blues after he constructed an amplifier from a radio as a teenager. He performed at every Jazz Fest from 1970 through 2005. His final appearance there was in 2009, when Ben Sandmel (drums) and WWOZ's David Kunian interviewed him on the Allison Miner Music Heritage Stage. He also frequented the stage at Guitar Joe's House of Blues, located at 3000 Dryades Street, and the Triangle Lounge.

Footage courtesy of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Archive.

In Memoriam
David Kunian

