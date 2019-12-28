Rhythm Room 12/27/19 Favorite Tracks 2019

1 I'm Trying to Go Home The Sensational Barnes Brothers 02:50 Nobody's Fault But My Own

2 Living Water Liz Brasher 03:00 Painted Image

3 01 Keep Me In Mind (SS Mastered 27-3-19) the Bamboos 04:39 Classics

4 Soul Of A Man Charlie Hunter & Lucy Woodward 04:50 Music! Music! Music!

5 Speak Softly Love (feat. Ken Boothe) Inna de Yard 03:33 Inna de Yard

6 Pistach Griye (feat. Trombone Shorty) Lakou Mizik 04:26 HaitiaNola

7 Across the Borderline (feat. Jackson Browne) Gaby Moreno & Van Dyke Parks 06:21 ¡Spangled!

8 Swingin' The Mavericks 04:16 Play the Hits

9 Bila (feat. Kibrom Birhane) Dexter Story 04:08 Bahir

10 Heavy As Lead Leyla McCalla 06:37 The Capitalist Blues

11 The Republic of Persevere Out Of The Ordinary; Mike Keat; Subie Coleman; Heather McCleod; Louise Murphy; Gina Rae 03:28 Stranger Things Have Happened

12 Going Straight Crazy (feat. Princess Shaw) Galactic 03:29 Already Ready Already

13 Changes Tad Robinson 04:41 Real Street

14 Save It Nicole Willis & Banda Palomita 04:23 My Soul Sensation PERSE005

15 Power to The Women London Afrobeat Collective 06:38 advance single

16 Rikers Island Raphael Saadiq 03:40 Jimmy Lee

17 Who Cares If Everybody Else Knows Jon Regen 04:04 Higher Ground

18 Black Myself Our Native Daughters 03:55 Songs of Our Native Daughters

19 All We Do Is Cry UB40 04:27 For the Many

20 Police the Police The Souljazz Orchestra 03:50 Chaos Theories

21 Say It Loud I'm Black and I'm Proud (Live from Augusta, GA., 1969 / 2019 Mix) James Brown 05:06 Live at Home with His Bad Self

22 Kongo Kongo Dia Ntotila 06:43 360°

23 We Play What We Want Bobby Sparks II / The Insane Vocal Society / No D'finition / Brother Polite / Dontae Winslow / Lucky Peterson 04:35 Schizophrenia: The Yang Project

24 04. ignorance Gyedu-Blay Ambolley 07:28 11 Street, sekond

25 Bustin' Out (feat. Bootsy Collins) GRiZ 03:18 Ride Waves

26 Days Gone By VAN MORRISON 07:44 Three Chords & The Truth