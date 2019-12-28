Rhythm Room 12/27/19 Favorite Tracks 2019

Authored by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey
Published on: December 28th, 2019
Hosted by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey

1 I'm Trying to Go Home The Sensational Barnes Brothers 02:50 Nobody's Fault But My Own
2 Living Water Liz Brasher 03:00 Painted Image
3 01 Keep Me In Mind (SS Mastered 27-3-19) the Bamboos 04:39 Classics
4 Soul Of A Man Charlie Hunter & Lucy Woodward 04:50 Music! Music! Music!
5 Speak Softly Love (feat. Ken Boothe) Inna de Yard 03:33 Inna de Yard
6 Pistach Griye (feat. Trombone Shorty) Lakou Mizik 04:26 HaitiaNola
7 Across the Borderline (feat. Jackson Browne) Gaby Moreno & Van Dyke Parks 06:21 ¡Spangled!
8 Swingin' The Mavericks 04:16 Play the Hits
9 Bila (feat. Kibrom Birhane) Dexter Story 04:08 Bahir
10 Heavy As Lead Leyla McCalla 06:37 The Capitalist Blues
11 The Republic of Persevere Out Of The Ordinary; Mike Keat; Subie Coleman; Heather McCleod; Louise Murphy; Gina Rae 03:28 Stranger Things Have Happened
12 Going Straight Crazy (feat. Princess Shaw) Galactic 03:29 Already Ready Already
13 Changes Tad Robinson 04:41 Real Street
14 Save It Nicole Willis & Banda Palomita 04:23 My Soul Sensation PERSE005
15 Power to The Women London Afrobeat Collective 06:38 advance single
16 Rikers Island Raphael Saadiq 03:40 Jimmy Lee
17 Who Cares If Everybody Else Knows Jon Regen 04:04 Higher Ground
18 Black Myself Our Native Daughters 03:55 Songs of Our Native Daughters
19 All We Do Is Cry UB40 04:27 For the Many
20 Police the Police The Souljazz Orchestra 03:50 Chaos Theories
21 Say It Loud I'm Black and I'm Proud (Live from Augusta, GA., 1969 / 2019 Mix) James Brown 05:06 Live at Home with His Bad Self
22 Kongo Kongo Dia Ntotila 06:43 360°
23 We Play What We Want Bobby Sparks II / The Insane Vocal Society / No D'finition / Brother Polite / Dontae Winslow / Lucky Peterson 04:35 Schizophrenia: The Yang Project
24 04. ignorance Gyedu-Blay Ambolley 07:28 11 Street, sekond
25 Bustin' Out (feat. Bootsy Collins) GRiZ 03:18 Ride Waves
26 Days Gone By VAN MORRISON 07:44 Three Chords & The Truth

