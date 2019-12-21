Rhythm Room 12/20/19

Authored by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey
Published on: December 21st, 2019
Hosted by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey
1 Jingle Bells Shawn Lee's Ping Pong Orchestra 03:10 A Very Ping Pong Christmas: Funky Treats From Santa's Bag
2 time for peace the little shadows 04:48 world spirituality classics 2 – the time for peace is now: gospel music about us
3 Stronger Mavis Staples 03:15 We Get By
4 We Got To Have Peace Curtis Mayfield 04:45 Roots
5 Love and Happiness Toots & Maytals 06:45 Toots In Memphis
6 (Whats so Funny 'Bout) Peace, Love, and Understanding Candi Staton 04:07 Unstoppable
7 Willing Gil Scott-Heron 04:04 1980
8 No Child Denied Nicole Willis & UMO Jazz Orchestra 03:37 My Name Is Nicole Willis
9 A Little Black Child At Christmas Swamp Dogg 03:59 An Awful Christmas And A Lousy New Year
10 The Best You Can Bill Withers 02:24 Making Music
11 Peace Will Come Southern Avenue 04:11 Southern Avenue
12 Remember The Children Earth, Wind & Fire 04:04 Last Days And Time
13 Ain't No Chimneys in the Ghetto Sharon Jones & The Dap Kings 02:13 Let's Make Christmas Mean Something! Volume II: More Soulful Yuletide Oddities & Funky Seasonal Nuggets
14 Brand New Day Esther Phillips 04:18 The Best of Esther Phillips (1962-1970) Disc 2
15 Have a Talk with God Stevie Wonder 02:45 Songs in the Key of Life
16 01 - Double Barrel ernest ranglin and monty alexander 04:56 rocksteady
17 02. Earth People Bim Sherman 03:42 What Happened
18 The Creator Has A Master Plan The Souljazz Orchestra 07:35 Freedom No Go Die
19 I_Want_To_Sing_For_Them_All_feat_Andrew_Bird_ Meklit 04:46 the People move, the music moves too
20 Prime Resources London Afrobeat Collective 06:00 Humans
21 07_Things Got to Get Better (Get Together) Martha High 03:35 Tribute To My Soul Sisters
22 The Archipelago Osaka Monaurail 04:48 State Of The World
23 Santa Claus Go Straight To The Ghetto James Brown 03:04 James Brown's Funky Christmas
24 Funky Soul Brother The Grits 03:56 The Grits
25 Christmas Rappin' Kurtis Blow 03:59 The Best Of Kurtis Blow
26 merry christmas, baby vernon garrett 02:45 santa's funk & soul christmas party vol.1 (full version)
27 Santa's Coming (Santa Claus Is Coming to Town) Bootsy Collins 04:59 Christmas Is 4 Ever
28 Please Come Home For Christmas ZAPP & ROGER 02:47 The Compilation: Greatest Hits II and More

