Rhythm Room 12/20/19

1 Jingle Bells Shawn Lee's Ping Pong Orchestra 03:10 A Very Ping Pong Christmas: Funky Treats From Santa's Bag

2 time for peace the little shadows 04:48 world spirituality classics 2 – the time for peace is now: gospel music about us

3 Stronger Mavis Staples 03:15 We Get By

4 We Got To Have Peace Curtis Mayfield 04:45 Roots

5 Love and Happiness Toots & Maytals 06:45 Toots In Memphis

6 (Whats so Funny 'Bout) Peace, Love, and Understanding Candi Staton 04:07 Unstoppable

7 Willing Gil Scott-Heron 04:04 1980

8 No Child Denied Nicole Willis & UMO Jazz Orchestra 03:37 My Name Is Nicole Willis

9 A Little Black Child At Christmas Swamp Dogg 03:59 An Awful Christmas And A Lousy New Year

10 The Best You Can Bill Withers 02:24 Making Music

11 Peace Will Come Southern Avenue 04:11 Southern Avenue

12 Remember The Children Earth, Wind & Fire 04:04 Last Days And Time

13 Ain't No Chimneys in the Ghetto Sharon Jones & The Dap Kings 02:13 Let's Make Christmas Mean Something! Volume II: More Soulful Yuletide Oddities & Funky Seasonal Nuggets

14 Brand New Day Esther Phillips 04:18 The Best of Esther Phillips (1962-1970) Disc 2

15 Have a Talk with God Stevie Wonder 02:45 Songs in the Key of Life

16 01 - Double Barrel ernest ranglin and monty alexander 04:56 rocksteady

17 02. Earth People Bim Sherman 03:42 What Happened

18 The Creator Has A Master Plan The Souljazz Orchestra 07:35 Freedom No Go Die

19 I_Want_To_Sing_For_Them_All_feat_Andrew_Bird_ Meklit 04:46 the People move, the music moves too

20 Prime Resources London Afrobeat Collective 06:00 Humans

21 07_Things Got to Get Better (Get Together) Martha High 03:35 Tribute To My Soul Sisters

22 The Archipelago Osaka Monaurail 04:48 State Of The World

23 Santa Claus Go Straight To The Ghetto James Brown 03:04 James Brown's Funky Christmas

24 Funky Soul Brother The Grits 03:56 The Grits

25 Christmas Rappin' Kurtis Blow 03:59 The Best Of Kurtis Blow

26 merry christmas, baby vernon garrett 02:45 santa's funk & soul christmas party vol.1 (full version)

27 Santa's Coming (Santa Claus Is Coming to Town) Bootsy Collins 04:59 Christmas Is 4 Ever

28 Please Come Home For Christmas ZAPP & ROGER 02:47 The Compilation: Greatest Hits II and More