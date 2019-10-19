Rhythm Room 10/18/19

1 Popeye Ska Granville Williams Orchestra 02:30 King Size Ska

2 Heaven The Chambers Brothers 04:07 Columbia 45488 B (1971)

3 Magnificent Sanctuary Band Donny Hathaway 04:26 Donny Hathaway (Self Titled)

4 get ready rock steady justin hinds and the dominoes 03:55 travel with love (expanded reissue)

5 Doing For The One I Love Bettye Swann 02:45 Part III - The Fame & Atlantic Years

6 Behind the 8-Ball Lee Dorsey 02:10 An Introduction to New Orleans R&B

7 Stand by Your Man Candi Staton 02:55 Candi Staton

8 Taking Inventory Danny White 02:15 A Deep Dip Into Memphis Soul Vol. 2

9 Stop Little Bob And The Lolllipops 02:25 I Got Loaded

10 Monkey Dog O.V. Wright 02:24 The Complete Backbeat and ABC Records Box-Set

11 I Take What I Want Sam & Dave 02:35 Sweat 'N' Soul: An Anthology [1965-1971]

12 Tongue Tied Charlie Winston 04:39 Hobo

13 let's get stoned the lebron brothers orchestra 02:50 fania goes psychedelic

14 Somebody Somewhere LaBelle 03:28 Nightbirds

15 Funky The Chambers Brothers 02:48 New Generation

16 Synthetic World Jimmy Cliff 03:38 Goodbye Yesterday (Limited Edition)

17 Answer Me, My Love Swamp Dogg 02:54 Love, Loss, and Auto-Tune

18 Daggers The Soul Of John Black 03:56 Early In The Moanin'

19 The Speech DeRobert & The Half-Truths 03:45 I'm Tryin'

20 World War Three Barbara Mason 10:04 Lady Love

21 Crime (feat. Var) Inna de Yard 03:33 The Soul of Jamaica

22 Candela (feat. Solis & Randy Valentine) Mista Savona 04:56 Havana Meets Kingston

23 03 That Girl Hot 8 Brass Band 06:16 Can't Nobody Get Down EP

24 Mr. Diva Kaleta & Super Yamba Band 04:26 Mèdaho

25 Peace Begins Within Bobby Powell 02:29 Loose The Funk: Rarities From The Jewel/Paula Vaults

26 Pusherman (feat. Dru Down, BlvckSeeds & Mr. Talkbox) Bootsy Collins 06:31 World Wide Funk

27 Conga Man King Errisson 03:27 Westbound Funk 1969-1976

28 Everybody Has Some Dues To Pay (Pts. I & II) Little Beaver 04:20 Saadia Records Story:Good Things

29 I Changed My Mind (Lyrics Born & The Poets Of Rhythm) Lyrics Born & The Poets Of Rhythm 04:40 Quannum Spectrum

30 No Man Worries Martha High & Speedometer 03:35 Soul Overdue

31 Rock it Nils Landgren Funk Unit 02:54 FONK DA WORLD

32 9. Didn't I (Blow Your Mind This Time Delfonics 03:22 ultimate collection