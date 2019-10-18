In Memoriam: Michael Kopacz

Michael Dugué Kopacz passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019. He played an important role in the history of WWOZ, devising our call letters (Wonderful Wizard of OZ -- pay no attention to the man behind the curtain!) before we first went on the air in 1980.

Known as "the Wizard," he spent time on-air WWOZ, as well as WNOE, WWNO, and WWOM. He was a lifelong resident of New Orleans.

He first came to WWOZ through his grandmother Elise Roussel, who was the founding president of the board of the Nora Blatch Foundation, which was the foundation formed specifically to put WWOZ on the air.

A visitation will be held on Monday, October 21, 2019 from 11a-1p, at St. Dominic’s Catholic Church (775 Harrison Ave., New Orleans, LA 70124) with a Funeral Mass following at 1p. Interment will follow in St. Louis Cemetery No. 3.

WWOZ keeps fond memories of Michael and our thanks to him for his lasting legacy to the station.