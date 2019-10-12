Rhythm Room 10/11/19

Authored by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey
Published on: October 12th, 2019
Hosted by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey

1     Midnight train to Georgia     Willie Lindo     03:43     Far and distant     
2     Around God's Throne     Marion Williams     04:29     The New Message     
3     Down on Me     The Jones Family Singers     03:48     The Spirit Speaks     
4     1 - show and tell     al wilson     03:15     show and tell     
5     won’t you come home, girl     the conquerors     02:16     put on your best dress - sonia pottinger ska & rock steady 1966-1967     
6     You Keep Me Hanging On     Bonnie & Sheila     02:44     (King 6352a)     
7     The Story of Mr. Pitiful     Charlie Whitehead     02:30     When a Man Cries     
8     Somebody's On Your Case     Ann Peebles     02:25     Straight From The Heart (Hi SHL 32065)     
9     Doin' Our Thing     Dillard Crume And The Soul Rockers     02:41         
10     got mysel a good man     gladys knight & the pips     03:01     I'm A Good Woman Vol. 3     
11     Love Revolution     Bonnie Bishop     07:13     The Walk     
12     Changes     Tad Robinson     04:41     Real Street     
13     psychedelic meditation     bennito sextet     05:48     the bennito sextet plus one     
14     Keep On Keeping On     Curtis Mayfield     05:09     Roots     
15     Middle of Love     Beverley Knight     04:11     Soulsville     
16     Stupid     Bobby Womack     03:52     The Bravest Man in the Universe     
17     Across the Borderline (feat. Jackson Browne)     Gaby Moreno & Van Dyke Parks     06:21     ¡Spangled!     
18     Dust To Dust     Ginger Baker     05:32     Change The Beat: The Celluloid Records Story 1979-1987     
19     Kind of Strange     Out Of The Ordinary; Rosanne Erskine; Philip Collins     03:00     Stranger Things Have Happened     
20     Slumlord     The Souljazz Orchestra     05:32     Chaos Theories     
21     Let's Start     Fela Kuti With Ginger Baker     07:48     Live! (The Complete Works Of Fela Anikulapo Kuti CD5)     
22     Living On A Shoestring     Hot Chocolate     04:18     Man To Man     
23     Life Support     DeRobert     03:15     City Bump 02     
24     Out Of Sight     Fred Wesley     02:25     Let It Flow     
25     In Born Soul     Freddie Wilson     03:03     Westbound Funk 1969-1976     
26     C'Mon Children     Earth, Wind & Fire     03:22     Earth, Wind & Fire     
27     Gimme Some Skin     Frank Penn     02:39     Keb Darge's Legendary Deep Fun     
28     05_The Bull is coming     Lee fields & the devils person     03:34     Rare funk liberation Vol 1     
29     Ain't It Funky Now     James Brown     05:37     Love Power Peace - Live At The Olympia, Paris, 1971     
30     Release Me     Esther Phillips     04:49     Burnin'    

WWOZ
Get the 'OZone monthly newsletter
Follow 'OZ
facebook logo
Like us on Facebook
Learn More
Volunteer
Volunteer at WWOZ
More
WWOZ
Hear it here!
Listen

WWOZ
help listening | About WWOZ | Contact WWOZ | Site Terms | Privacy Policy | Jobs

All user-submitted content owned by the Poster. Everything else is (C) 2001-2019 WWOZ New Orleans 90.7 FM. All rights reserved.