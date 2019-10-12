Rhythm Room 10/11/19

1 Midnight train to Georgia Willie Lindo 03:43 Far and distant

2 Around God's Throne Marion Williams 04:29 The New Message

3 Down on Me The Jones Family Singers 03:48 The Spirit Speaks

4 1 - show and tell al wilson 03:15 show and tell

5 won’t you come home, girl the conquerors 02:16 put on your best dress - sonia pottinger ska & rock steady 1966-1967

6 You Keep Me Hanging On Bonnie & Sheila 02:44 (King 6352a)

7 The Story of Mr. Pitiful Charlie Whitehead 02:30 When a Man Cries

8 Somebody's On Your Case Ann Peebles 02:25 Straight From The Heart (Hi SHL 32065)

9 Doin' Our Thing Dillard Crume And The Soul Rockers 02:41

10 got mysel a good man gladys knight & the pips 03:01 I'm A Good Woman Vol. 3

11 Love Revolution Bonnie Bishop 07:13 The Walk

12 Changes Tad Robinson 04:41 Real Street

13 psychedelic meditation bennito sextet 05:48 the bennito sextet plus one

14 Keep On Keeping On Curtis Mayfield 05:09 Roots

15 Middle of Love Beverley Knight 04:11 Soulsville

16 Stupid Bobby Womack 03:52 The Bravest Man in the Universe

17 Across the Borderline (feat. Jackson Browne) Gaby Moreno & Van Dyke Parks 06:21 ¡Spangled!

18 Dust To Dust Ginger Baker 05:32 Change The Beat: The Celluloid Records Story 1979-1987

19 Kind of Strange Out Of The Ordinary; Rosanne Erskine; Philip Collins 03:00 Stranger Things Have Happened

20 Slumlord The Souljazz Orchestra 05:32 Chaos Theories

21 Let's Start Fela Kuti With Ginger Baker 07:48 Live! (The Complete Works Of Fela Anikulapo Kuti CD5)

22 Living On A Shoestring Hot Chocolate 04:18 Man To Man

23 Life Support DeRobert 03:15 City Bump 02

24 Out Of Sight Fred Wesley 02:25 Let It Flow

25 In Born Soul Freddie Wilson 03:03 Westbound Funk 1969-1976

26 C'Mon Children Earth, Wind & Fire 03:22 Earth, Wind & Fire

27 Gimme Some Skin Frank Penn 02:39 Keb Darge's Legendary Deep Fun

28 05_The Bull is coming Lee fields & the devils person 03:34 Rare funk liberation Vol 1

29 Ain't It Funky Now James Brown 05:37 Love Power Peace - Live At The Olympia, Paris, 1971

30 Release Me Esther Phillips 04:49 Burnin'