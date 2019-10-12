Rhythm Room 10/11/19

1 Midnight train to Georgia Willie Lindo 03:43 Far and distant
2 Around God's Throne Marion Williams 04:29 The New Message
3 Down on Me The Jones Family Singers 03:48 The Spirit Speaks
4 1 - show and tell al wilson 03:15 show and tell
5 won’t you come home, girl the conquerors 02:16 put on your best dress - sonia pottinger ska & rock steady 1966-1967
6 You Keep Me Hanging On Bonnie & Sheila 02:44 (King 6352a)
7 The Story of Mr. Pitiful Charlie Whitehead 02:30 When a Man Cries
8 Somebody's On Your Case Ann Peebles 02:25 Straight From The Heart (Hi SHL 32065)
9 Doin' Our Thing Dillard Crume And The Soul Rockers 02:41
10 got mysel a good man gladys knight & the pips 03:01 I'm A Good Woman Vol. 3
11 Love Revolution Bonnie Bishop 07:13 The Walk
12 Changes Tad Robinson 04:41 Real Street
13 psychedelic meditation bennito sextet 05:48 the bennito sextet plus one
14 Keep On Keeping On Curtis Mayfield 05:09 Roots
15 Middle of Love Beverley Knight 04:11 Soulsville
16 Stupid Bobby Womack 03:52 The Bravest Man in the Universe
17 Across the Borderline (feat. Jackson Browne) Gaby Moreno & Van Dyke Parks 06:21 ¡Spangled!
18 Dust To Dust Ginger Baker 05:32 Change The Beat: The Celluloid Records Story 1979-1987
19 Kind of Strange Out Of The Ordinary; Rosanne Erskine; Philip Collins 03:00 Stranger Things Have Happened
20 Slumlord The Souljazz Orchestra 05:32 Chaos Theories
21 Let's Start Fela Kuti With Ginger Baker 07:48 Live! (The Complete Works Of Fela Anikulapo Kuti CD5)
22 Living On A Shoestring Hot Chocolate 04:18 Man To Man
23 Life Support DeRobert 03:15 City Bump 02
24 Out Of Sight Fred Wesley 02:25 Let It Flow
25 In Born Soul Freddie Wilson 03:03 Westbound Funk 1969-1976
26 C'Mon Children Earth, Wind & Fire 03:22 Earth, Wind & Fire
27 Gimme Some Skin Frank Penn 02:39 Keb Darge's Legendary Deep Fun
28 05_The Bull is coming Lee fields & the devils person 03:34 Rare funk liberation Vol 1
29 Ain't It Funky Now James Brown 05:37 Love Power Peace - Live At The Olympia, Paris, 1971
30 Release Me Esther Phillips 04:49 Burnin'