Morning Set 10/08/19

Authored by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey
Published on: October 8th, 2019
Hosted by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey

1     People Get Ready     Reuben Wilson / Bernard 'Pretty' Purdie / Grant Green Jr.     06:13     The Godfathers Of Groove
2     God Bless The Child (Live)     Esther Phillips     06:55     Home Is Where The Hatred Is: The Kudus Years 1971-1977
3     Nature Boy     Ike Quebec     02:42     Heavy Soul;--I.Quebec,61
4     Hard Times     Bill Frisell     03:57     Harmony
5     Partner Girlfriend Lover     Nérija     05:16     Blume
6     Sack O' Woe     George Benson     03:10     Giblet Gravy
7     Red Whine     Ezra Collective     04:27     You Can't Steal My Joy
8     Wax And Wane     Dorothy Ashby     04:26     The Rubaiyat Dorothy Ashby
9     you go go you go come     kapingbdi     04:27     born in the night
10     vamonos pal monte     eddie palmieri     07:07     vamonos pa'l monte
11     Anachronisme (Dédié à Benny Golson)     Nancy Ska Jazz Orchestra     05:23     Anachronisme
12     05 people make the world go round     profile     06:14     sands of time
13     Afropean     Courtney Pine     04:18     Transition In Tradition
14     Yèkatit     Akalé Wubé     05:14     Ethipian groove greatest hits
15     The Republic of Persevere     Out Of The Ordinary; Mike Keat; Subie Coleman; Heather McCleod; Louise Murphy; Gina Rae     03:28     Stranger Things Have Happened
16     Buru Jazz     Joey Altruda     08:34     Kingston Cocktail
17     Gypsy Queen     Gabor Szabo     05:14     Spellbinder
18     Please Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood     Charlie Hunter & Lucy Woodward     03:58     Music! Music! Music!
19     03 Arden's Garden (Featuring Jennifer Hartswick)     John Milham     07:20     
20     Moten Swing     Los Elefantes     04:46     Grandes Exitos De Otros CD 2
21     Feeling Good     Lauryn Hill     04:04     Nina Revisited A Tribute to Nina Simone
22     Creation     PYJÆN     04:41     PYJÆN
23     Billy Jack     Philip Bailey     06:57     Love Will Find a Way
24     Brother Move On     The Lewis Express     05:13     The Lewis Express
25     Eagle Song     Soothsayers     04:37     Lost City
26     Blow For The Crossing     Billy Butler     09:23     Guitar soul
27     Let's Start     Fela Kuti With Ginger Baker     07:48     Live! (The Complete Works Of Fela Anikulapo Kuti CD5)
28     Lafayette     Kansas City Band     04:04     Kansas City

WWOZ
Get the 'OZone monthly newsletter
Follow 'OZ
facebook logo
Like us on Facebook
Learn More
Volunteer
Volunteer at WWOZ
More
WWOZ
Hear it here!
Listen

WWOZ
help listening | About WWOZ | Contact WWOZ | Site Terms | Privacy Policy | Jobs

All user-submitted content owned by the Poster. Everything else is (C) 2001-2019 WWOZ New Orleans 90.7 FM. All rights reserved.