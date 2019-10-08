Morning Set 10/08/19

1 People Get Ready Reuben Wilson / Bernard 'Pretty' Purdie / Grant Green Jr. 06:13 The Godfathers Of Groove

2 God Bless The Child (Live) Esther Phillips 06:55 Home Is Where The Hatred Is: The Kudus Years 1971-1977

3 Nature Boy Ike Quebec 02:42 Heavy Soul;--I.Quebec,61

4 Hard Times Bill Frisell 03:57 Harmony

5 Partner Girlfriend Lover Nérija 05:16 Blume

6 Sack O' Woe George Benson 03:10 Giblet Gravy

7 Red Whine Ezra Collective 04:27 You Can't Steal My Joy

8 Wax And Wane Dorothy Ashby 04:26 The Rubaiyat Dorothy Ashby

9 you go go you go come kapingbdi 04:27 born in the night

10 vamonos pal monte eddie palmieri 07:07 vamonos pa'l monte

11 Anachronisme (Dédié à Benny Golson) Nancy Ska Jazz Orchestra 05:23 Anachronisme

12 05 people make the world go round profile 06:14 sands of time

13 Afropean Courtney Pine 04:18 Transition In Tradition

14 Yèkatit Akalé Wubé 05:14 Ethipian groove greatest hits

15 The Republic of Persevere Out Of The Ordinary; Mike Keat; Subie Coleman; Heather McCleod; Louise Murphy; Gina Rae 03:28 Stranger Things Have Happened

16 Buru Jazz Joey Altruda 08:34 Kingston Cocktail

17 Gypsy Queen Gabor Szabo 05:14 Spellbinder

18 Please Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood Charlie Hunter & Lucy Woodward 03:58 Music! Music! Music!

19 03 Arden's Garden (Featuring Jennifer Hartswick) John Milham 07:20

20 Moten Swing Los Elefantes 04:46 Grandes Exitos De Otros CD 2

21 Feeling Good Lauryn Hill 04:04 Nina Revisited A Tribute to Nina Simone

22 Creation PYJÆN 04:41 PYJÆN

23 Billy Jack Philip Bailey 06:57 Love Will Find a Way

24 Brother Move On The Lewis Express 05:13 The Lewis Express

25 Eagle Song Soothsayers 04:37 Lost City

26 Blow For The Crossing Billy Butler 09:23 Guitar soul

27 Let's Start Fela Kuti With Ginger Baker 07:48 Live! (The Complete Works Of Fela Anikulapo Kuti CD5)

28 Lafayette Kansas City Band 04:04 Kansas City