WWOZ at the Fairgrounds in the mid 1990s: Jazz Fest at 50 Photo of the Day

WWOZ broadcast from the Fairgrounds in the mid-1990s. Pictured: Michael Klein, David Freedman, Sharon McKenna. Jenna Phillips made the Professor Longhair head. Photo by Ice Cube Slim, courtesy of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Archive.

