Rhythm Room 10/04/19

1 A hot day in Harlem The Rimshots 03:22 Soul Train + Down to Earth
2 You Better Get Right Willie Morganfield 02:03 The Jewel Records Gospel Story
3 It's Your Life The Sensational Barnes Brothers 03:44 Nobody's Fault But My Own
4 Together Geraldine Hunt & Charlie Hodges 03:25 Calla 173
5 Your Best Friend Doris Duke 02:50 I'm A Loser
6 C C Rider Byron Lee's Allstars 03:13 Soul-Ska!
7 Put Yourself in My Place Ann Peebles 02:44 The Hi Records Singles A's + B's (Hi HEXD 54) [CD1]
8 At Long Last I've Got You Danny Hernandez & The Ones 02:04 The Complete Motown Singles, Vol. 10: 1970
9 Wall To Wall Love J.P. Robinson 02:41 Atco 6845
10 T.C.B. Or T.Y.A Bobby Patterson 02:51 Soul is my music (Best of Bobby Patterson)
11 Love in the Neighborhood Tad Robinson 05:12 Real Street
12 02 I Can't Let This Slip Away Hannah Williams & The Affirmations 03:32 50 Foot Woman
13 Turn Your Lights Down Low Rebel Tumbao 04:49 Rebel Tumbao
14 Trigger Happy People Barbara Mason 04:21 Transistion
15 Harry Hippie Bobby Womack 03:55 It's All Over Now
16 Let The Dollar Circulate Billy Paul 05:00 Me & Mrs Jones (The Anthology)
17 No Time For Dreaming Charles Bradley 02:53 No Time For Dreaming
18 The Immigrants Gaby Moreno & Van Dyke Parks 04:29 ¡Spangled!
19 Half Of The Houses Kobo Town 02:53 Jumbie In The Jukebox
20 Citizens Alice Russell 02:46 To Dust
21 Gogo Rock Kaleta & Super Yamba Band 02:59 Mèdaho
22 General Strike The Souljazz Orchestra 04:26 Chaos Theories
23 2.I've Been Life Cody ChesnuTT 04:38 Landing on a Hundred
24 Power to The Women London Afrobeat Collective 06:38 advance single
25 Things Are Getting in the Way Corey Glover 04:41 Hymns
26 Get Funky Corey Henry 03:48 Lapeitah
27 06 - Come To The Go-Go E.U. 04:51 Livin' Large
28 Fair But So Uncool Earth, Wind & Fire 03:41 Open Our Eyes
29 Supersound Jimmy Castor Bunch 05:28 The Everything Man
30 Lover Jones Johnny "Guitar" Watson 05:25 A Real Mother For Ya
31 HE STOPPED LOVING HER TODAY Brother Tyrone 04:14 Unreleased