Gentilly Fest: Oct. 11-13, 2019

Gentilly Fest is happening Oct. 11-13 at Pontchartrain Park playground, located at the corner of Press and Prentiss.

On Friday at 6p, the festival will kick off the "Evening Under The Stars" with Russell Batiste and Friends and a special guest performance by Matt Dillon and NOLA Resistance.

On Saturday, the festival reopens at noon with performances from the Mary D. Coghill Elementary school band and the SUNO Jewel dance team. Later performers include DJ Raj Smoove, Zydeco Mike, Fermin & Merengue4-Four, Micheala Harrison, DJ Slick Leo, Ladies of Soul "Featuring Sharon Martin, Naydja CoJoe, and Rechell Cook," Casme', and Bounce Royalty "Featuring Choppa, Cheeky Blakk and DJ Jubilee."

On Sunday, performers include DJ Raj Smoove, SUZe' the Band, Tonya Boyd-Cannon, Bamboula 2000, DJ Slick Leo, Dawn featuring Frankie J of Chocolate Milk, and Partners-N-Crime.

The festival also features a Gospel Tent on both Saturday and Sunday, plus a Kids Village with face painting and storytelling, a medical tent with a Q&A with Dr. Cory Hebert, arts and crafts vendors, and a closing second line on Sunday.

Full info available at gentillyfest.com.

Festival hours:

Friday, Oct. 11 6-10p

Saturday, Oct. 12 12-10p

Sunday, Oct. 13: 12-7p