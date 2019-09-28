Rhythm Room 09/27/19

1 Preaching To The Choir The Mighty Mocambos 03:17 advance single

2 rock me jesus mighty indiana travelers 02:29 lamp records - it glowed like the sun: the story of naptown's motown 1969-1972

3 Why Am I Treated so Bad The Sensational Barnes Brothers 03:07 Nobody's Fault But My Own

4 Woman's World The Ethiopians 02:55 Engine 54

5 Put Yourself in My Place Ann Peebles 02:44 The Hi Records Singles A's + B's (Hi HEXD 54) [CD1]

6 more than i can stand moonlighters 02:54 lamp records - it glowed like the sun: the story of naptown's motown 1969-1972

7 I Know How to Love Her Jimmy Ruffin 02:45 A Cellarful of Motown! Disc 2

8 What Good Is Love Soul Twins 02:31 Unissued

9 Remember Me Trinikas 02:33 Pearce 5828b

10 I Got A Better Idea Charlie Hodges 03:05 Calla 180

11 Have You Ever Seen The Rain Janiva Magness 04:28 Change In The Weather: Janiva Magness Sings John Fogerty

12 Out of the City (Into Country Life) Allen Toussaint 03:37 Life, Love and Faith FLAC

13 What Good Is A Castle (Pt 2) Joe Bataan 06:08 Afrofilipino

14 Sweet Wanomi Bill Withers 02:36 Just As I Am

15 People Have the Power Candi Staton 03:58 Unstoppable

16 F.B.I. F.B.I. 04:59 F.B.I. (1976) (Remastered)

17 High On Your Love Kings Go Forth 04:14 The Outsiders Are Back

18 Evolution Menagerie 07:45 The Arrow of Time

19 Christopher Columbus Tiken Jah Fakoly 03:30 Racines

20 Still Got a Way To Fall Nicole Willis 03:47 advance single

21 Atomic Dog 2017 Me'Shell NdegéOcello 06:28 Ventriloquism

22 Police the Police The Souljazz Orchestra 03:50 Chaos Theories

23 All Blues Free Spirits Brass Band 03:24 New Verses Please

24 There's Got To Be Someone For Me Groove Merchants 02:15 Suemi 4557

25 Yo Yo Norman Whitfield 04:20 Car Wash

26 70's Blues Betty Davis 04:59 This Is It

27 Campbell Lock Don 'Soul Train' Campbell 02:32 The Sound Of Funk 3

28 Bustin' Out (feat. Bootsy Collins) GRiZ 03:18 Ride Waves

29 Come On Home (feat. Rickey Calloway) Will Sessions 03:25 Deluxe

30 Whatcha Feel is Whatcha Get The Wallace Brothers 03:00 Midwest Funk

31 Hahahaha Yeah ThunderSOUL Orchestra 03:38 528-0728

32 HE STOPPED LOVING HER TODAY Brother Tyrone 04:14 Unreleased