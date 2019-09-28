Rhythm Room 09/27/19

Authored by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey
Published on: September 28th, 2019
Hosted by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey

1     Preaching To The Choir     The Mighty Mocambos     03:17     advance single
2     rock me jesus     mighty indiana travelers     02:29     lamp records - it glowed like the sun: the story of naptown's motown 1969-1972
3     Why Am I Treated so Bad     The Sensational Barnes Brothers     03:07     Nobody's Fault But My Own
4     Woman's World     The Ethiopians     02:55     Engine 54
5     Put Yourself in My Place     Ann Peebles     02:44     The Hi Records Singles A's + B's (Hi HEXD 54) [CD1]
6     more than i can stand     moonlighters     02:54     lamp records - it glowed like the sun: the story of naptown's motown 1969-1972
7     I Know How to Love Her     Jimmy Ruffin     02:45     A Cellarful of Motown! Disc 2
8     What Good Is Love     Soul Twins     02:31     Unissued
9     Remember Me     Trinikas     02:33     Pearce 5828b
10     I Got A Better Idea     Charlie Hodges     03:05     Calla 180
11     Have You Ever Seen The Rain     Janiva Magness     04:28     Change In The Weather: Janiva Magness Sings John Fogerty
12     Out of the City (Into Country Life)     Allen Toussaint     03:37     Life, Love and Faith FLAC
13     What Good Is A Castle (Pt 2)     Joe Bataan     06:08     Afrofilipino
14     Sweet Wanomi     Bill Withers     02:36     Just As I Am
15     People Have the Power     Candi Staton     03:58     Unstoppable
16     F.B.I.     F.B.I.     04:59     F.B.I. (1976) (Remastered)
17     High On Your Love     Kings Go Forth     04:14     The Outsiders Are Back
18     Evolution     Menagerie     07:45     The Arrow of Time
19     Christopher Columbus     Tiken Jah Fakoly     03:30     Racines
20     Still Got a Way To Fall     Nicole Willis     03:47     advance single
21     Atomic Dog 2017     Me'Shell NdegéOcello     06:28     Ventriloquism
22     Police the Police     The Souljazz Orchestra     03:50     Chaos Theories
23     All Blues     Free Spirits Brass Band     03:24     New Verses Please
24     There's Got To Be Someone For Me     Groove Merchants     02:15     Suemi 4557
25     Yo Yo     Norman Whitfield     04:20     Car Wash
26     70's Blues     Betty Davis     04:59     This Is It
27     Campbell Lock     Don 'Soul Train' Campbell     02:32     The Sound Of Funk 3
28     Bustin' Out (feat. Bootsy Collins)     GRiZ     03:18     Ride Waves
29     Come On Home (feat. Rickey Calloway)     Will Sessions     03:25     Deluxe
30     Whatcha Feel is Whatcha Get     The Wallace Brothers     03:00     Midwest Funk
31     Hahahaha Yeah     ThunderSOUL Orchestra     03:38     528-0728
32     HE STOPPED LOVING HER TODAY     Brother Tyrone     04:14     Unreleased

