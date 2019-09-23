Music applications for Jazz Fest 2020 open now; due Oct. 1

The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival presented by Shell will accept applications for bands wishing to perform at the 2020 Festival through Tuesday, October 1, 2019. The 2020 festival is happening April 23-May 3.

The mission of the Festival is to promote, preserve, perpetuate, and encourage the music, arts, culture and heritage of New Orleans and Louisiana. Approximately 85% of the bands who play at the Festival are Louisiana-based performers. The selection process for the remaining slots is highly competitive.

All qualified applicants are encouraged to submit their application online before midnight on Tuesday, October 1 by visiting nojazzfest.com/apply.

If you do not have access to the online application, press kits can be mailed or dropped off to:

New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival presented by Shell

Attn: Music Department

365 Canal Street, Suite 2250

New Orleans, LA 70130

Jazz Fest requests only one submission from each group.

Press kit must include a recording, bio, photo, press clippings, and contact information. A current email address is required if you wish to receive application status notification.