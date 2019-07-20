New Orleans Musicians' Clinic annual August blood drive

The New Orleans Musicians' Clinic is hosting its 6th annual blood drive, alongside the NOLA Organ Grinders and The Blood Center of New Orleans, throughout the month of August. The groups are making it easy and convenient to give with a total of 5 local blood drives. Community members are asked to claim their appointment now to aid with event planning.

"Every Tuesday in the month of August, we are parking a blood bus outside our administrative office and hosting blood donors, then on the 18th we’ll throw a big party at Deutsches Haus with the Organ Grinders and other dance troupes," says Erica Dudas, Managing Director of the New Orleans Musicians’ Assistance Foundation. "Over the years, we’ve helped The Blood Center collect more than a thousand pints of blood; this year we are upping our commitment because there’s a greater need to stock New Orleans' blood shelves and make our city more resilient."

5 blood drives will be hosted throughout the month of August: Every Tuesday at the NOMC Admin Office (1525 Louisiana Ave) -- August 6, 13, 20 and 27 from 12-6p



PLUS