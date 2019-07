Lionel Ferbos backstage at Jazz Fest 2010 before the 'Wonderful World of Louis Armstrong' performance in Economy Hall. Photo by Pat Jolly. Ferbos was born on this date in 1911.

In honor of Jazz Fest's 50th anniversary in 2019, we're featuring a Jazz Fest photo of the day with our audience. Keep your eyes here, and at our Jazz Fest 50 page, all year long to see them, plus more celebration of the big anniversary!