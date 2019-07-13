Rhythm Room 07/12/19

Authored by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey
Published on: July 13th, 2019
Hosted by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey

1 Stormy Weather Bobby Ellis And The Revolutionaries 03:08 The Reggae Train: More Great Hits From The High No
2 vision joe brown & the singing mellerairs 03:16 said i had a vision: songs and labels of david lee 1960–1988
3 The Best You Can Bill Withers 02:24 Making Music
4 There's A Hurricane Coming The Tamlins 02:55 Black Beauty
5 Stormy Weather Dorsey Brockington w/Barbara & Debbie 03:06 Ol' Virginia Soul, Encore!
6 To Me It's Storming George & Greer 02:42 Mo' Southern Soul, Vol. 1: Love Doctor
7 Riders on the Storm The Jolly Boys 03:25 Great Expectation
8 storm warning The Volcanos 03:02 Cooler Than Ice: The Arctic Records Story CD1
9 Hurricane Charles Bradley 03:33 Victim Of Love
10 it takes a storm to make a rainbow George Jackson 02:47 In Muscle Shoals (Grapevine GVCD 3003)
11 Storm Music Gil Scott-Heron 05:00 Reflections
12 The Hurricane David Rudder 04:39 Beloved
13 War Is Coming War 06:51 Barrio Nuevo: Latin Funk, Rock
14 I'm Not Coming Back Black Merda 04:43 Force Of Nature
15 Thank the Rebels Steel Pulse 04:14 Mass Manipulation
16 My House Is Small (But I Dream Big) Scone Cash Players 03:59 As the Screw Turns
17 A Love Supreme/Exodus Rebel Tumbao 06:10 Rebel Tumbao
18 Live In The Light Fertile Ground 05:58 Black Is...
19 Lunar Keziah Jones 04:18 Captain Rugged
20 Nigeria Segun Damisa & The Afro-Beat Crusaders 07:08 Nigeria Dey Cry
21 Is That A Riot Youngblood Brass Band 05:24 Is That A Riot
22 Under the Influence (Jes Grew) Axiom Funk 05:44 Funkcronomicon [Disc 1]
23 The Jugglers Average White Band 04:35 Show Your Hand
24 Make them Dance Defunkt 07:51 Thermonuclear sweat
25 Let's Take It To The Stage Funkadelic 03:38 Let's Take It To The Stage
26 Willie John's Funk John Ellison 05:14 U From Funk
27 Storm Gregory Isaacs 04:05 Reasoning With The Almighty

