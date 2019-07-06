Rhythm Room 07/05/19

Authored by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey
Published on: July 6th, 2019
Hosted by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey

1 Smoke and Nails Scone Cash Players 02:25 As the Screw Turns
2 Joy on the Other Side RUTHIE FOSTER 03:45 The Truth According to Ruthie Foster
3 That's The Way It Is Al Green 03:45 Full Of Fire
4 When the Party's Over Allen Toussaint 02:46 Mo' Southern Soul, Vol. 6: Fox Hunting On A Weekend
5 One Bad Apple Byron Lee & The Dragonaires 02:45 Reggay Splashdown
6 Other Side Of Your Mind Joe Wilson 02:39 Big Q 1002
7 Make Sure You Can Handle It Bobby Patterson 02:48 How Do You Spell Love -The Paula Recordings 1971-73 (2002)
8 Watch Dog (Alt) Barbara & The Browns 02:34 Memphis 70: The City's Funk And Soul In The Decade After Otis, 1968-1978
9 Endless Sleep Little Willie John 02:35 Nineteen Sixty Six: The David Axelrod & HB Barnum Sessions
10 I Can't Do Without You Doris Duke 02:11 I'm A Loser
11 Railroad Man Bill Withers 06:28 +'Justments
12 Brave New World Diplomats of Solid Sound 03:06 A Higher Place
13 Lonely Swamp Dogg 02:39 Love, Loss, and Auto-Tune
14 11 The Wheel (feat. Laura Vane) Flevans 04:19 Parttime Millionaire
15 Money I$ King Lee Fields & The Expressions 03:19 My World
16 Cash In Your Face Stevie Wonder 04:00 Hotter Than July
17 Nobody Loves You Like Me Leela James 03:01 Loving You More... In The Spirit Of Etta James
18 You_Are_My_Luck_feat_Preservation_Hall_Horns_ Meklit 03:14 the People move, the music moves too
19 Have You Ever Hit Rock Bottom? Max Romeo 05:02 Words from the Brave
20 We're a Winner Philip Bailey & Bilal 05:33 Love Will Find a Way
21 Cosmic Slop Axiom Funk 05:17 Funkcronomicon [Disc 1]
22 Tierra Mama feat. Nidia Gongora Quantic 06:56 Atlantic Oscillations
23 California Love feat. Cory Henry Sly5thAve 06:23 The Invisible Man: An Orchestral Tribute To Dr. Dre
24 (I got) So much trouble in my Sir JOE Quaterman and Free Soul 06:19 Sir JOE Quaterman and Free Soul
25 everything's gonna be alright ria currie & the deep soul mes 02:31 Stay on the Groove
26 Mother Popcorn Osaka Monaurail 03:32 State Of The World
27 Fopp Ohio Players 03:55 Honey
28 Payback Miss Soul 02:12 All The Ladies Need Funk
29 Swamp Walk Dyke & the Blazers 05:39 Mortimer Compilation
30 Give Me Mercy Ruff Francis & The Illusions 02:35 Funkaphonix Vol 2
31 Go Baby Go Candi Staton 04:13 Life Happens

WWOZ
Get the 'OZone monthly newsletter
Follow 'OZ
facebook logo
Like us on Facebook
Learn More
Volunteer
Volunteer at WWOZ
More
WWOZ
Hear it here!
Listen

WWOZ
help listening | About WWOZ | Contact WWOZ | Site Terms | Privacy Policy | Jobs

All user-submitted content owned by the Poster. Everything else is (C) 2001-2019 WWOZ New Orleans 90.7 FM. All rights reserved.