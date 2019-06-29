Apply to be a part of Folk Alliance International 2020

Applications to participate in Folk Alliance International Conference, coming to New Orleans January 22-26, 2020, are open now! This 5-day industry conference will be held at the Sheraton on Canal. It features networking, career development, and showcase concerts with over 3000 delegates from 48 countries. Attendees include artists, agents, managers, labels, media, festivals, and venue representatives.

The annual conference is the world’s largest gathering of the folk music industry and community crossing a diverse array of genres including Appalachian, Americana, Blues, Bluegrass, Celtic, Cajun, Francophone, Global Roots, Hip Hop, Indigenous, Latin, Jazz, Old Time, Traditional, Singer-Songwriter, Spoken Word, Zydeco, and every imaginable fusion.

The official showcases are 180 jury-selected concerts featuring emerging artists and touring legends from around the world. Each showcase is a 30-minute set on a full production stage with lighting and sound and are auditions for hundreds of festivals, venue bookers, agents, managers, media, and music industry reps that attend.

Applications close Monday, July 15 at 5p. Louisiana residents can use code 'LAapplication' to receive 50% off. FAI also offers scholarships for artists and industry applying for the first time.

For full information, visit folkconference.org.