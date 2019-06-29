Rhythm Room 06/28/19

Authored by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey
Published on: June 29th, 2019
Hosted by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey

1 Hector Makala Jazz Funk Band 03:38 Xake!
2 Calling Me Roy Tyler & New Directions 03:29 Three Way Calling
3 This World Staple Singers 03:41 Be Altitude: Respect Yourself
4 Silhouettes (trojan) Dennis Brown 03:20 Super Reggae And Soul Hits
5 Games Ann Peebles 03:02 St. Louis Woman/Memphis Soul Disc 2
6 The Spoiler Eddie Purrell 02:47 Memphis 60 - Soul, R&b And Proto Funk From Soul City Usa
7 You Got It (1968) Etta James 02:25 You Got It! The Groovy In-Sound of Cadet Records 1967-1969
8 Slow Motion, Part 1 Johnny Williams 02:58 Philly Sound 1: Kenny Gamble, Leon Huff & The Story Of Brotherly Love (1966-1976)
9 Home Is Where The Hatred Is Esther Phillips 03:25 Home Is Where The Hatred Is: The Kudus Years 1971-1977
10 Born Under A Bad Sign William Bell 03:18 This Is Where I Live
11 Old Man Black Pumas 03:18 Black Pumas
12 Lonely Town, Lonely Street BILL WITHERS 03:41 Still Bill
13 Common Ground Diplomats of Solid Sound 02:57 A Higher Place
14 Trouble Man (Featuring Tre Williams) The Revelations 05:11 Concrete Blues (Featuring Tre Williams)
15 Everybody Wants to Rule the World Lettuce 04:52 Elevate
16 Billy Jack Philip Bailey 06:57 Love Will Find a Way
17 Ya Sudan Sinkane 03:15 Dépaysé
18 Now Or Never feat. Alice Russell Quantic 05:31 Atlantic Oscillations
19 Run Evil Spirit Lee “Scratch” Perry 04:24 Rainford
20 Heaven Ebo Taylor 06:05 Life Stories
21 Good Life BrassRoots 03:57 BrassRoots
22 Sayin' It And Doin' It Are Two Different Things Bobby Byrd 03:13 Hot Pants: I'm Comin', Comin', I'm Comin'
23 Give it What You Got BT Express 04:12 Non Stop
24 Got A Funky Disposition Dean Francis 05:27 This Groove's For You
25 the one-eye two-step Donald Byrd - Feat. The Blackbyrds 03:19 Paint It Black
26 Call The Police Hot Chocolate 03:59 Hot Chocolate
27 Who's The King Joseph Henry 03:01 Keb Darge Presents: Funk For The 21st Century
28 Who Will the Next Fool Be Little Jimmy Tyson & The Hig.. 03:07 The Funk Project: How Good I..
29 Funny How Time Slips Away Dorothy Moore 03:53 Misty Blue

