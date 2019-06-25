2019 Satchmo SummerFest Lineup Announcement

Satchmo SummerFest returns to the New Orleans Jazz Museum at the Old U.S. Mint August 2-4, 2019! This festival is dedicated to the life, legacy, and music of New Orleans' native son, Louis "Satchmo" Armstrong, and takes place around his birthday (August 4) each year.

The nominal daily admission fee of $6 (children 12 and under are free) helps support local musicians and pay for the event. Admission also provides access to the Jazz Museum’s collection and exhibitions plus indoor activities like Pops’ Playhouse for Kids and the Satchmo Legacy Stage featuring discussions, and presentations by renowned Armstrong scholars.

The 2019 festival lineup includes more than 30 acts, ranging from traditional jazz to swing, brass and marching bands, funk, R&B, jazz fusion, and more performing on two tented stages over three days. Debuting artists include:

Big 6 Brass Band

Big Easy Brawlers

Catie Rodgers and the Gentilly Stompers

Cyril Neville’s Swamp Funk

Dinosaurchestra

Lafayette Charter Academy Marching Band

The Garden of Joy

Troy Sawyer & the Elementz

Returning Satchmo SummerFest favorites scheduled to appear include Ellis Marsalis, Charmaine Neville, Kermit Ruffins & the Barbecue Swingers, Preservation Brass, Robin Barnes & The Fiyabirds, Thais Clark, Jeremy Davenport, and the Treme Brass Band. View the full musical lineup here.

On the Satchmo Legacy Stage, scholars and historians will present on a wide range of topics surrounding all things Louis Armstrong. Highlights include: Melissa A. Weber: On Louis Armstrong and Black American Music: A Conversation with Nicholas Payton; and festival favorite Ricky Riccardi, Director of Research Collections for the Louis Armstrong House Museum and Archives and the author of What A Wonderful World, screening rare video clips. At this stage, fans can dive deep into the life and legacy of Armstrong and learn how his craft continues to reverberate today.

Full details can be found at satchmosummerfest.org.