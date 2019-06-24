In Memoriam: Kichea S. Burt

WWOZ is mourning the loss of Kichea S. Burt, a New Orleans photographer who contributed to WWOZ for years. Her work for us at the station, Jazz Fest, Piano Night, Crescent City Blues & BBQ Fest, Mardi Gras, masking and parading traditions, and other various sites and events throughout the city and state highlights some of the best New Orleans and Louisiana has to offer.

Born and raised in New Orleans, Kichea was surrounded by culture and traditions, good food, good music, and good people from a young age. She lived in California for a period of time with her husband, musician Eluard Burt. In the early 1990s, they returned to New Orleans.

Kichea’s primary photographic goal was capturing and documenting the life and culture of the Crescent City. She preferred natural, candid photography with ambient lighting, and would wait for her subject to relax into their normal state to capture her shot -- she rarely shot poses.

Kichea always had great love for New Orleans musicians, and the majority of her work reflects that. She believed that New Orleans is paradise for a photographer who enjoys performance portraiture. "The creativity oozes up through the cracks in the sidewalk and I try to capture as much of it as I can manage with my camera," she said.

Kichea began working with digital media in 2000, and began contributing to WWOZ in 2012. Her work for WWOZ has been featured in a variety of capacities, including online, social media, promotions, and most recently, as part of the Smithsonian Folkways' Jazz Fest: The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival box set. Her photography was also regularly featured in New Orleans Data News Weekly.

In 2012 she was honored with the Capturing the Flash Photographer’s Award from the Mardi Gras Indian Hall of Fame.

Kichea also had a concurrent career working as a Licensed Clinical Social Worker and counselor.

We will share any additional details as they become available.

The entire WWOZ family sends its best wishes to Kichea's family and friends, and our deep appreciation for the many wonderful photographs she shared with us over the years. Below, just a glimpse at some of her photos for WWOZ, or see them all at once at this link.