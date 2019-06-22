Rhythm Room 06/21/19

Authored by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey
Published on: June 22nd, 2019
Hosted by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey

1 lobos al escape los orientales de paramonga 02:32 fiesta en oriente
2 Brothers and Sisters Mavis Staples 03:33 We Get By
3 Glory (feat. Freddie McGregor, Bongo Herman, Choque Cosmico & Don Camel) Roots Radics & Sly & Robbie 04:00 The Final Battle: Sly & Robbie vs. Roots Radics
4 I'm a Fool for You James Carr 01:58 A Man Needs A Woman
5 Heart on a String Candi Staton 03:01 Evidence: The Complete Fame Record Masters (disc 1)
6 baby boy Fred Hughes 02:50 Baby Boy
7 Heartbeat (PT.1&2) Gloria Jones 04:16 Come Go With Me '66 (Uptown LP)
8 Satisfy My Hunger Benny Conn 02:52 Wand Deep Soul:Soulful Broadway 1650 Vol.1
9 Take Care Of Your Homework Johnnie Taylor 02:41 Lifetime: A Retrospective 1956-1999 - [Disc 2 of 3]
10 Red Flag Beverley Knight 03:20 Soulsville
11 in the midnight hour/ya ya (medley) george faith 07:14 super eight
12 Can't Let Go Charlie Hunter & Lucy Woodward 04:45 Music! Music! Music!
13 08_Grits_(SD Master)01 Pieces of a Man 03:36 Made in Pieces
14 01 Tell Me Something tanika charles 03:05 advance single
15 Brother Louie The Undisputed Truth 03:28 Down To Earth
16 02 Kings Queens (Digital Single) New Mastersounds 02:59
17 Together We Climb Nicole Willis & UMO Jazz Orchestra 04:34 My Name Is Nicole Willis
18 06_Sun Kissed Bryony Jarman-Pinto 04:19 advance single
19 Your Soul And Mine Gil Scott-Heron 02:03 I'm New Here
20 Gold (feat. Sudan Archives) Dexter Story 03:20 Bahir
21 Hot Sauce Grupo Fantasma 05:46 American Music Vol. VII
22 Serema feat. Ebo Taylor Professor Wouassa 05:29 Grow Yes Yes!
23 Working Together Hot 8 Brass Band 04:09 Working Together / Keepin' It Funky
24 The Gap Lafayette Afro-Rock Band 03:04 Red Matchbox
25 We the People Chuck Brown & The Soul Searchers 05:27 By Special Request the Very Best of Chuck Brown
26 01 they wanna funk me up Randy Roberts & The Capital Strokes 04:40 CS
27 Kool To Be Uncool Speedometer 03:49 The Shakedown
28 Shake It Up, Shake It Down (feat. Rickey Calloway) Will Sessions 06:55 Deluxe
29 Hey Girl Sonny Knight & The Lakers 02:52 I'm Still Here
30 All Because Of A Woman Harold Melvin & The Blue Notes 05:31 To Be True '75

