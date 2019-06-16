Ellis and Branford Marsalis: Jazz Fest at 50 Photo of the Day

Ellis and Branford Marsalis onstage together at Jazz Fest ca. 1987. Happy Father's Day to Ellis, Branford, and all the dads out there! Photo by Burt Steel, courtesy of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Archive.

In honor of Jazz Fest's 50th anniversary in 2019, we're featuring a Jazz Fest photo of the day with our audience. Keep your eyes here, and at our Jazz Fest 50 page, all year long to see them, plus more celebration of the big anniversary!