Rhythm Room 06/14/19

Authored by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey
Published on: June 15th, 2019
Hosted by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey

1     Way Back Home     Jr. Walker & The All Stars     03:44     Rainbow Funk
2     Reunion Day     Gospel Machine     03:52     Your Holy Ghost
3     9. That's My Child     Meditation Singers     02:59     Change Is Gonna Come
4     Plea # 3 (Is It True Boy)     Eleanor Grant     03:12     Blame It On The Dogg
5     A Love I Can Feel     John Holt     03:32     Up Park Camp (Channel One)
6     To Sir With Love     Al Green     04:10     Truth N Time
7     Roots Of Love (Bonus Alternative Mixes)     Quiet Elegance     04:12     The Complete Quiet Elegance On Hi Records
8     Action Speak Louder Than Words     Reuben Bell     02:18     Shreveport Southern Soul - The Murco Story
9     Sinking_Like_A_Ship-Rockie_Charles+Lavonics++ copy     Rockie_Charles+Lavonics     03:01     
10     Next Time     Curtis Harding     04:31     Soul Power
11     Baltimore     Jazmine Sullivan     05:04     Nina Revisited A Tribute to Nina Simone
12     Communication     Bobby Womack     04:45     It's All Over Now
13     The Way     Macy Gray     04:02     The Way
14     Jealous Guy     Donny Hathaway     03:09     Live
15     To You (feat. Toots Hibbert, Toots & the Maytals, Bongo Herman & Don Camel)     Roots Radics & Sly & Robbie     04:12     The Final Battle: Sly & Robbie vs. Roots Radics
16     Trouble Man     Martha High     04:18     Soul Overdue
17     08 Scratch My Soul     Belleruche     03:34     The Express
18     Bullet in the rocks     Anthony Joseph & The Spasm Band     04:46     Rubber Orchestras
19     Buna Be Chow (feat. Jimetta Rose)     Dexter Story     03:41     Bahir
20     Not Any Longer     The Lijadu Sisters     04:53     Horizon Unlimited
21     I'm Alright Jack     UB40     05:57     For the Many
22     Use Somebody     Hackney Colliery Band     05:11     Hackney Colliery Band
23     Boomerang (feat. Justin Johnson)     Bootsy Collins     03:05     World Wide Funk
24     Hollywood Swinging     Brian Culbertson     04:10     Bringing Back The Funk
25     Grand Theft     Chocolate Milk     05:30     We're all in this together
26     Rockin' After Midnight     Nils Landgren Funk Unit     06:13     Unbreakable
27     Psyco Path     Fred Wesley     03:49     Let It Flow
28     Don't Lose Your Cool     L.T.D     02:45     Gittin' Down
29     The Only Time You Ever Say You Love Me (Mavis Staples)     Mavis Staples     05:16     Ultimate Staple Singers: A Family Affair 2

WWOZ
Get the 'OZone monthly newsletter
Follow 'OZ
facebook logo
Like us on Facebook
Learn More
Volunteer
Volunteer at WWOZ
More
WWOZ
Hear it here!
Listen

WWOZ
help listening | About WWOZ | Contact WWOZ | Site Terms | Privacy Policy | Jobs

All user-submitted content owned by the Poster. Everything else is (C) 2001-2019 WWOZ New Orleans 90.7 FM. All rights reserved.