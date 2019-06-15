Rhythm Room 06/14/19

1 Way Back Home Jr. Walker & The All Stars 03:44 Rainbow Funk

2 Reunion Day Gospel Machine 03:52 Your Holy Ghost

3 9. That's My Child Meditation Singers 02:59 Change Is Gonna Come

4 Plea # 3 (Is It True Boy) Eleanor Grant 03:12 Blame It On The Dogg

5 A Love I Can Feel John Holt 03:32 Up Park Camp (Channel One)

6 To Sir With Love Al Green 04:10 Truth N Time

7 Roots Of Love (Bonus Alternative Mixes) Quiet Elegance 04:12 The Complete Quiet Elegance On Hi Records

8 Action Speak Louder Than Words Reuben Bell 02:18 Shreveport Southern Soul - The Murco Story

9 Sinking_Like_A_Ship-Rockie_Charles+Lavonics++ copy Rockie_Charles+Lavonics 03:01

10 Next Time Curtis Harding 04:31 Soul Power

11 Baltimore Jazmine Sullivan 05:04 Nina Revisited A Tribute to Nina Simone

12 Communication Bobby Womack 04:45 It's All Over Now

13 The Way Macy Gray 04:02 The Way

14 Jealous Guy Donny Hathaway 03:09 Live

15 To You (feat. Toots Hibbert, Toots & the Maytals, Bongo Herman & Don Camel) Roots Radics & Sly & Robbie 04:12 The Final Battle: Sly & Robbie vs. Roots Radics

16 Trouble Man Martha High 04:18 Soul Overdue

17 08 Scratch My Soul Belleruche 03:34 The Express

18 Bullet in the rocks Anthony Joseph & The Spasm Band 04:46 Rubber Orchestras

19 Buna Be Chow (feat. Jimetta Rose) Dexter Story 03:41 Bahir

20 Not Any Longer The Lijadu Sisters 04:53 Horizon Unlimited

21 I'm Alright Jack UB40 05:57 For the Many

22 Use Somebody Hackney Colliery Band 05:11 Hackney Colliery Band

23 Boomerang (feat. Justin Johnson) Bootsy Collins 03:05 World Wide Funk

24 Hollywood Swinging Brian Culbertson 04:10 Bringing Back The Funk

25 Grand Theft Chocolate Milk 05:30 We're all in this together

26 Rockin' After Midnight Nils Landgren Funk Unit 06:13 Unbreakable

27 Psyco Path Fred Wesley 03:49 Let It Flow

28 Don't Lose Your Cool L.T.D 02:45 Gittin' Down

29 The Only Time You Ever Say You Love Me (Mavis Staples) Mavis Staples 05:16 Ultimate Staple Singers: A Family Affair 2