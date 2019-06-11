Tributes to Dr. John, Spencer Bohren Wednesday, Thursday on WWOZ

Published on: June 11th, 2019

906 Tom McDermott [Photo by Marc PoKempner]

Listen in on Wednesday, June 12 as Josh Paxton joins us during the 1p hour to talk Dr. John and play a few tunes.

Then, at 2p, Dave Malone, Alex McMurray, and Paul Sanchez will join Big D on 'Sittin' At The Crossroads' to pay tribute to Spencer Bohren.

And Tom McDermott will be joining host Alison Fensterstock in the 5p hour as she sits in for Sondra Bibb on 'Jazz From The French Market.'

On Thursday, Kyle Roussel will be performing live during the noon hour on the New Orleans Music Show.

Listen live at this link! Or hear anything after-the-fact on our 2-week archive. 

Topic tags: 
Special Show
Related show host(s): 
Alison Fensterstock, Michael Dominici, Big D, George Ingmire
Related program(s): 
Jazz from the French Market with Sondra Bibb, New Orleans Music Show - Thursday, Sittin' at the Crossroad with Big D, New Orleans Music Show with George Ingmire

