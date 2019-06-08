Rhythm Room 06/07/19

Authored by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey
Published on: June 8th, 2019
Hosted by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey

1 tequila fantastic virtues 02:25 virtue recording studios
2 Piece of Clay Marvin Gaye 05:12 You're the Man
3 That's Alright Ranky Tanky 03:22 Ranky Tanky
4 Hold Down Miss Winey Glen Adams 03:05 The Bunny Lee Rocksteady Years
5 Thief In The Night Ben & Spence 02:36 The Fame Studios Story 1961-1973
6 Congratulations Baby Doris Duke 02:07 I'm A Loser
7 I'll Turn To Stone Four Tops 02:33 The Complete Motown Singles, Vol. 7: 1967
8 Watch The Dog Inez Foxx 03:07 At Memphis
9 Ooh Carla, Ooh Otis Otis Redding 02:35 King & Queen
10 New Orleans Wilson Pickett 02:35 Atlantic sessions
11 Let It Roll Leela James 02:46 My Soul
12 Summer War 04:01 The Best Of War
13 Sympathy for the Devil Bernard Fowler 05:42 Inside Out
14 Summertime Blues The Lebron Brothers 04:44 Psychedelic Goes Latin
15 Keep Marchin' Raphael Saadiq 02:38 The Way I See It
16 Inspiration Information SHARON JONES & THE DAP-KINGS 04:08 Soul Time!
17 Bad Ass and Blind Raul Midón 03:45 Bad Ass and Blind
18 A Woman Like Me Spanky Wilson & The Quantic Soul Orchestra 03:38 I'm Thankful
19 House of Bones Little Axe 04:31 London Blues
20 Living the Life of a Dreamer Alice Russell 05:04 Pot of Gold
21 12 Bamboula Crazy Bamboula 2000 & David D'omni 02:59 Cuba To Congo Square
22 No Más Ana Tijoux 03:55 Vengo
23 Bless My Soul (featuring Bunny Wailer) Dub Syndicate 04:20 Hard Food
24 Dog eat dog The Souljazz Orchestra 07:06 Under Burning Skies
25 American Idiot Taetaerae 02:59 Maximum Brass
26 sucker punch derobert and the half-truths 01:56 45
27 Same Ol' Beat (Drive LP D-101) Miami 03:20 Got To Get It On (Discography 1974-77)
28 Dc Groove Static Disruptors 03:42 Gogo Get Down: Pure Ghetto Funk From Washington DC
29 All the Way to the Bank The Soul Motivators 04:06 Mindblastin' EP
30 Joyful Noise (12" Edit) Breakestra 05:38 Joyful Noise EP
31 Soul Power Chuck D & The Slamjamz Artist Revue 04:53 Tribb to JB
32 Valerie Kevin Gullage 06:02 Blues For The City

