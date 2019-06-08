Rhythm Room 06/07/19

1 tequila fantastic virtues 02:25 virtue recording studios

2 Piece of Clay Marvin Gaye 05:12 You're the Man

3 That's Alright Ranky Tanky 03:22 Ranky Tanky

4 Hold Down Miss Winey Glen Adams 03:05 The Bunny Lee Rocksteady Years

5 Thief In The Night Ben & Spence 02:36 The Fame Studios Story 1961-1973

6 Congratulations Baby Doris Duke 02:07 I'm A Loser

7 I'll Turn To Stone Four Tops 02:33 The Complete Motown Singles, Vol. 7: 1967

8 Watch The Dog Inez Foxx 03:07 At Memphis

9 Ooh Carla, Ooh Otis Otis Redding 02:35 King & Queen

10 New Orleans Wilson Pickett 02:35 Atlantic sessions

11 Let It Roll Leela James 02:46 My Soul

12 Summer War 04:01 The Best Of War

13 Sympathy for the Devil Bernard Fowler 05:42 Inside Out

14 Summertime Blues The Lebron Brothers 04:44 Psychedelic Goes Latin

15 Keep Marchin' Raphael Saadiq 02:38 The Way I See It

16 Inspiration Information SHARON JONES & THE DAP-KINGS 04:08 Soul Time!

17 Bad Ass and Blind Raul Midón 03:45 Bad Ass and Blind

18 A Woman Like Me Spanky Wilson & The Quantic Soul Orchestra 03:38 I'm Thankful

19 House of Bones Little Axe 04:31 London Blues

20 Living the Life of a Dreamer Alice Russell 05:04 Pot of Gold

21 12 Bamboula Crazy Bamboula 2000 & David D'omni 02:59 Cuba To Congo Square

22 No Más Ana Tijoux 03:55 Vengo

23 Bless My Soul (featuring Bunny Wailer) Dub Syndicate 04:20 Hard Food

24 Dog eat dog The Souljazz Orchestra 07:06 Under Burning Skies

25 American Idiot Taetaerae 02:59 Maximum Brass

26 sucker punch derobert and the half-truths 01:56 45

27 Same Ol' Beat (Drive LP D-101) Miami 03:20 Got To Get It On (Discography 1974-77)

28 Dc Groove Static Disruptors 03:42 Gogo Get Down: Pure Ghetto Funk From Washington DC

29 All the Way to the Bank The Soul Motivators 04:06 Mindblastin' EP

30 Joyful Noise (12" Edit) Breakestra 05:38 Joyful Noise EP

31 Soul Power Chuck D & The Slamjamz Artist Revue 04:53 Tribb to JB

32 Valerie Kevin Gullage 06:02 Blues For The City