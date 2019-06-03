Morning Set 06/02/19

Authored by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey
Published on: June 3rd, 2019
Hosted by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey

1 Someone to Watch Over Me Donald Byrd 07:36 Byrd's Word
2 Hickory Wind Regina Carter 04:37 Southern Comfort
3 Just Like Tom Thumb Blues Nina Simone 04:50 To Love Somebody
4 4 - Bohemia After Dark Dorothy Ashby 06:16 Blue Haze
5 ba-lue bolivar ba-lues-are thelonious monk 06:57 les liaisons dangereuses 1960
6 Ten Ten African Jazz Pioneers 04:07 The African Jazz Pioneers
7 Haitian Fight Song Akua Dixon 04:08 Akua Dixon
8 Liberation Song Shirley Scott 04:42 Superstition
9 Footprints Jazz Jamaica Allstars 08:55
10 Summertime Johnny Lytle 04:16 New And Groovy
11 Some More Of Dat Joe Zawinul 06:04 Money In The Pocket '66
12 Watch That Star Ranky Tanky 03:39 Ranky Tanky
13 Just Another Sunday George Benson & Brother Jack McDuff Quartet 03:06 The New Boss Guitar Of George Benson
14 switch chris mcgregor & the castle lager band 06:03 next stop... soweto vol. 3: giants, ministers and makers: jazz in south africa 1963-1978
15 Funk It Euge Organ Trio, The 04:34 ...Rides Again!
16 Deja Vu Dionne Farris Charlie Hunter Duo, The 04:12 DionneDionne
17 B3 - Honky Tonk Ernest Ranglin 05:25 Ranglypso
18 i must be doing something right irene reid 02:38 living in the streets 2
19 Favela Ike Quebec 04:03 Soul Samba
20 Woke up this morning The Johnny Louis trio 02:22 The In Crowd
21 2. That Song The Lalibelas with Harry James Angus 04:52 The Lalibelas
22 Call Me At Cleo's Joey Altruda 06:24 Kingston Cocktail
23 Fantagué Hank Jones 08:23 Sarala
24 Love Addis Ababa Dub Syndicate 05:22 Hard Food
25 Smooth Operator (feat. Ronny Jordan) Mel Davis 08:36 Revealed
26 Mama Guela The Spanish Harlem Orchestra 03:34 Un Gran Día En El Barrio
27 Caravan Joe Jackson 06:02 The Duke
28 Up On The Hill Monk Higgins 04:57 Heavyweight
29 Sidewinder Monty Alexander 05:02 Monty Meets Sly And Robbie
30 Ridin' Lucky Peterson 05:02 Ridin'
31 Busted Maceo Parker 03:55 Tribute to Ray Charles
32 Perdido Los Elefantes 04:20 Grandes Exitos De Otros CD 2
33 Mamblues Fritz The Cat & Heavy Traffic OST 03:05 Fritz The Cat & Heavy Traffic OST
34 Africa Hackney Colliery Band 04:13 Hackney Colliery Band
35 Night And Day Willie Nelson 04:33 Night And Day

WWOZ
Get the 'OZone monthly newsletter
Follow 'OZ
facebook logo
Like us on Facebook
Learn More
Volunteer
Volunteer at WWOZ
More
WWOZ
Hear it here!
Listen

WWOZ
help listening | About WWOZ | Contact WWOZ | Site Terms | Privacy Policy | Jobs

All user-submitted content owned by the Poster. Everything else is (C) 2001-2019 WWOZ New Orleans 90.7 FM. All rights reserved.