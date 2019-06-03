Morning Set 06/02/19

1 Someone to Watch Over Me Donald Byrd 07:36 Byrd's Word

2 Hickory Wind Regina Carter 04:37 Southern Comfort

3 Just Like Tom Thumb Blues Nina Simone 04:50 To Love Somebody

4 4 - Bohemia After Dark Dorothy Ashby 06:16 Blue Haze

5 ba-lue bolivar ba-lues-are thelonious monk 06:57 les liaisons dangereuses 1960

6 Ten Ten African Jazz Pioneers 04:07 The African Jazz Pioneers

7 Haitian Fight Song Akua Dixon 04:08 Akua Dixon

8 Liberation Song Shirley Scott 04:42 Superstition

9 Footprints Jazz Jamaica Allstars 08:55

10 Summertime Johnny Lytle 04:16 New And Groovy

11 Some More Of Dat Joe Zawinul 06:04 Money In The Pocket '66

12 Watch That Star Ranky Tanky 03:39 Ranky Tanky

13 Just Another Sunday George Benson & Brother Jack McDuff Quartet 03:06 The New Boss Guitar Of George Benson

14 switch chris mcgregor & the castle lager band 06:03 next stop... soweto vol. 3: giants, ministers and makers: jazz in south africa 1963-1978

15 Funk It Euge Organ Trio, The 04:34 ...Rides Again!

16 Deja Vu Dionne Farris Charlie Hunter Duo, The 04:12 DionneDionne

17 B3 - Honky Tonk Ernest Ranglin 05:25 Ranglypso

18 i must be doing something right irene reid 02:38 living in the streets 2

19 Favela Ike Quebec 04:03 Soul Samba

20 Woke up this morning The Johnny Louis trio 02:22 The In Crowd

21 2. That Song The Lalibelas with Harry James Angus 04:52 The Lalibelas

22 Call Me At Cleo's Joey Altruda 06:24 Kingston Cocktail

23 Fantagué Hank Jones 08:23 Sarala

24 Love Addis Ababa Dub Syndicate 05:22 Hard Food

25 Smooth Operator (feat. Ronny Jordan) Mel Davis 08:36 Revealed

26 Mama Guela The Spanish Harlem Orchestra 03:34 Un Gran Día En El Barrio

27 Caravan Joe Jackson 06:02 The Duke

28 Up On The Hill Monk Higgins 04:57 Heavyweight

29 Sidewinder Monty Alexander 05:02 Monty Meets Sly And Robbie

30 Ridin' Lucky Peterson 05:02 Ridin'

31 Busted Maceo Parker 03:55 Tribute to Ray Charles

32 Perdido Los Elefantes 04:20 Grandes Exitos De Otros CD 2

33 Mamblues Fritz The Cat & Heavy Traffic OST 03:05 Fritz The Cat & Heavy Traffic OST

34 Africa Hackney Colliery Band 04:13 Hackney Colliery Band

35 Night And Day Willie Nelson 04:33 Night And Day