Rhythm Room 05/31/19

1 la-la girls & cha-cha boys jackie mittoo 02:27 wishbone

2 The Little Wooden Church Willie Neal Johnson & The Gospel Keynotes. 03:40 The Best of Willie Neal Johnson & The Gospel Keynotes

3 Clean Up America Candi Staton 03:13 Candi

4 Wind Blow Her Back My Way Syl Johnson 02:27 Back For A Taste Of Your Love

5 If It's Good To You Barbara & The Browns 02:32 Sounds Of Memphis 709

6 Holy Cow Stefan - 03:02 Stax Volt Singles Vol. 3

7 You Hurt Me For The Last Time Inez Foxx 03:07 Volt 4087

8 Johnny's no good Joe Bataan y Los Fulanos 04:18 King Of Latin Soul

9 She's About A Mover Percy Milem 02:22 The Complete Goldwax Singles Vol. 3 1967-1970

10 Miss Fatback Saundra Phillips 03:09 Brown Dog 9004

11 Anytime Mavis Staples 02:49 We Get By

12 Fast Lane Gil Scott-Heron 04:55 Moving Target

13 Ulterior Motives (feat. Brinsley Forde, Bongo Herman & Don Camel) Roots Radics & Sly & Robbie 03:51 The Final Battle: Sly & Robbie vs. Roots Radics

14 Listen Pieces of A Man 03:38 single

15 1990 The Undisputed Truth 04:02 Black Art + Machine Gun Funk Vol. 3

16 Please Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood Charlie Hunter & Lucy Woodward 03:58 Music! Music! Music!

17 One in a Million Nicole Willis & UMO Jazz Orchestra 04:17 My Name Is Nicole Willis

18 Sister Morphine Bernard Fowler 05:48 Inside Out

19 Let Go (Breakdown) Alice Russell 03:16 To Dust

20 Cricket On the Moon Lee “Scratch” Perry 04:35 Rainford

21 Do It (This Time with Feeling) Cymande 04:49 Cymande A Simple Act of Faith

22 Dirty Money (Album Version) Antibalas 06:17 Dirty Money

23 $$$ Huntin' Swamp Dogg 05:31 Love, Loss, and Auto-Tune

24 (Loose Booty) Is a Real Thing Everyday People 04:07 Eccentric Soul: Omnibus (2012, Numero Group)

25 One monkey can't stop the show Jaqueline Jones 03:32 Living in the Streets

26 Goin' Places DeRobert & The Half-Truths 02:53 I'm Tryin'

27 We_Play_the_Funk_Feat_Bootsy_Collins_ Five_Alarm_Funk_ 04:03 advance single

28 100 Watts Of Funky Jesse Johnson 05:00 Verbal Penetration Volume I & II

29 Reconsider Me Johnny Adams 03:48 Heart & Soul