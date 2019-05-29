2019 Cajun Zydeco Fest Lineup

Published on: May 29th, 2019

We've got the lineup announcement for the 2019 Cajun Zydeco Festival! It's free, happening Saturday, June 22 and Sunday, June 23, 2019.

"This festival contains the greatest collection of Cajun and zydeco artists for any festival in the city and perhaps the state." -Charles Laborde, host of Lache Pas, the Sunday (12-2p) Cajun and zydeco show on WWOZ

SATURDAY, JUNE 22:

11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The Daiquiri Queens
12:45 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. Bruce Daigrepont
2:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Nouveaux Cajun Express
4:15 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Nathan & the Zydeco Cha Chas
5:45 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Lost Bayou Ramblers

SUNDAY, JUNE 23:

11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Joie D’ Louisiane by Amanda Shaw
12:45 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. Terry & the Zydeco Bad Boys
2:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Dikki Du & the Zydeco Krewe
4:15 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Chubby Carrier & the Bayou Swamp Band
5:45 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Dwayne Dopsie & the Zydeco Hellraisers

