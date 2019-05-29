2019 Cajun Zydeco Fest Lineup

We've got the lineup announcement for the 2019 Cajun Zydeco Festival! It's free, happening Saturday, June 22 and Sunday, June 23, 2019.

"This festival contains the greatest collection of Cajun and zydeco artists for any festival in the city and perhaps the state." -Charles Laborde, host of Lache Pas, the Sunday (12-2p) Cajun and zydeco show on WWOZ

Full info available at the Jazz & Heritage Foundation's website.