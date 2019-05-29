2019 Cajun Zydeco Fest Lineup

SATURDAY, JUNE 22:
11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The Daiquiri Queens
12:45 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. Bruce Daigrepont
2:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Nouveaux Cajun Express
4:15 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Nathan & the Zydeco Cha Chas
5:45 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Lost Bayou Ramblers
SUNDAY, JUNE 23:
11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Joie D’ Louisiane by Amanda Shaw
12:45 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. Terry & the Zydeco Bad Boys
2:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Dikki Du & the Zydeco Krewe
4:15 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Chubby Carrier & the Bayou Swamp Band
5:45 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Dwayne Dopsie & the Zydeco Hellraisers