Rhythm Room 05/24/19

Bob Dylan Birthday Set
1 I Shall Be Released Marion Williams 04:32 The New Message
2 Gotta Serve Somebody Shirley Caesar 05:50 Gotta Serve Somebody: The Gospel Songs Of Bob Dylan
3 I'll Be Your Baby Tonight Bill Brandon 02:34 Rare Soul From Alabama: The South Camp/Quinvy CD
4 IT'S ALL OVER NOW BABY BLUE Marianne FAITHFULL 03:50 IT'S ALL OVER NOW BABY BLUE
5 The Mighty Quinn The Brothers & Sisters 03:35 Dylan's Gospel '69
6 Don't Think Twice, It's Alright Willie Nelson & Merle Haggard 04:12 Django and Jimmie
7 Tonight I'll Be Staying Here with You Esther Phillips 02:49 The Best of Esther Phillips (1962-1970) Disc 2
8 Maggie's Farm Solomon Burke 02:20 Blues & Soul Power
9 Most of the Time Bettye LaVette 05:17 Chimes of Freedom: The Songs of Bob Dylan - DISC 1
10 Down Along The Cove Johnny Jenkins 03:26 Ton-Ton Macoute!
11 Subterranean Homesick Blues Sizzla 02:29 Ras Reggae Box Set
12 Woman You Made Me Carlton Jumel Smith 03:44 1634 Lexington Avenue
13 Be Thankful For What You Got William DeVaughn 07:13 Be Thankful For What You Got
14 Whiskey Love Southern Avenue 02:50 Keep On
15 Worth It Marta Ren 04:10 advance single
16 One Love Massive Attack 04:49 Blue Lines
17 It's Gonna Rain The Souljazz Orchestra 05:08 Resistance
18 Justice in Jena Steel Pulse 04:13 Mass Manipulation
19 Postcard Poverty Kobo Town 03:11 Jumbie In The Jukebox
20 She is the sea Anthony Joseph & The Spasm Band 08:07 Rubber Orchestras
21 06 Dark Corners Soul Brass Band 03:45 Levels
22 Funky Broadway Time Part 1 Dyke and the Blazers 07:21 Rarities Volume 1 - Phoenix to Hollywood
23 You Ain't No Good Buddy Cantrell 02:55 Tuska 104a
24 This Funky Thing Don Pierce 02:56 This Funky Thing
25 13_Ghet-to Funk Duralcha 03:06 Rare funk liberation Vol 1
26 Cold Blooded Sally Fran Farley 03:04 Soul Food, Vintage Memphis Funk, Soul & R&B
27 You Lost Your Thing Hank Johnson 02:10 Absolute Funk Vol 4
28 My Mind Set Me Free Pt.1 House Guests 03:25 Movement Vol.2
29 you've always got the blues Bobby 'Blue' Bland 04:07 Get On Down With