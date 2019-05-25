Rhythm Room 05/24/19

Authored by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey
Published on: May 25th, 2019
Hosted by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey

Bob Dylan Birthday Set

1 I Shall Be Released Marion Williams 04:32 The New Message
2 Gotta Serve Somebody Shirley Caesar 05:50 Gotta Serve Somebody: The Gospel Songs Of Bob Dylan
3 I'll Be Your Baby Tonight Bill Brandon 02:34 Rare Soul From Alabama: The South Camp/Quinvy CD
4 IT'S ALL OVER NOW BABY BLUE Marianne FAITHFULL 03:50 IT'S ALL OVER NOW BABY BLUE
5 The Mighty Quinn The Brothers & Sisters 03:35 Dylan's Gospel '69
6 Don't Think Twice, It's Alright Willie Nelson & Merle Haggard 04:12 Django and Jimmie
7 Tonight I'll Be Staying Here with You Esther Phillips 02:49 The Best of Esther Phillips (1962-1970) Disc 2
8 Maggie's Farm Solomon Burke 02:20 Blues & Soul Power
9 Most of the Time Bettye LaVette 05:17 Chimes of Freedom: The Songs of Bob Dylan - DISC 1
10 Down Along The Cove Johnny Jenkins 03:26 Ton-Ton Macoute!
11 Subterranean Homesick Blues Sizzla 02:29 Ras Reggae Box Set


12 Woman You Made Me Carlton Jumel Smith 03:44 1634 Lexington Avenue
13 Be Thankful For What You Got William DeVaughn 07:13 Be Thankful For What You Got
14 Whiskey Love Southern Avenue 02:50 Keep On
15 Worth It Marta Ren 04:10 advance single
16 One Love Massive Attack 04:49 Blue Lines
17 It's Gonna Rain The Souljazz Orchestra 05:08 Resistance
18 Justice in Jena Steel Pulse 04:13 Mass Manipulation
19 Postcard Poverty Kobo Town 03:11 Jumbie In The Jukebox
20 She is the sea Anthony Joseph & The Spasm Band 08:07 Rubber Orchestras
21 06 Dark Corners Soul Brass Band 03:45 Levels
22 Funky Broadway Time Part 1 Dyke and the Blazers 07:21 Rarities Volume 1 - Phoenix to Hollywood
23 You Ain't No Good Buddy Cantrell 02:55 Tuska 104a
24 This Funky Thing Don Pierce 02:56 This Funky Thing
25 13_Ghet-to Funk Duralcha 03:06 Rare funk liberation Vol 1
26 Cold Blooded Sally Fran Farley 03:04 Soul Food, Vintage Memphis Funk, Soul & R&B
27 You Lost Your Thing Hank Johnson 02:10 Absolute Funk Vol 4
28 My Mind Set Me Free Pt.1 House Guests 03:25 Movement Vol.2
29 you've always got the blues Bobby 'Blue' Bland 04:07 Get On Down With

WWOZ
Get the 'OZone monthly newsletter
Follow 'OZ
facebook logo
Like us on Facebook
Learn More
Volunteer
Volunteer at WWOZ
More
WWOZ
Hear it here!
Listen

WWOZ
help listening | About WWOZ | Contact WWOZ | Site Terms | Privacy Policy | Jobs

All user-submitted content owned by the Poster. Everything else is (C) 2001-2019 WWOZ New Orleans 90.7 FM. All rights reserved.