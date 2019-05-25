Rhythm Room 05/24/19

Bob Dylan Birthday Set

1 I Shall Be Released Marion Williams 04:32 The New Message

2 Gotta Serve Somebody Shirley Caesar 05:50 Gotta Serve Somebody: The Gospel Songs Of Bob Dylan

3 I'll Be Your Baby Tonight Bill Brandon 02:34 Rare Soul From Alabama: The South Camp/Quinvy CD

4 IT'S ALL OVER NOW BABY BLUE Marianne FAITHFULL 03:50 IT'S ALL OVER NOW BABY BLUE

5 The Mighty Quinn The Brothers & Sisters 03:35 Dylan's Gospel '69

6 Don't Think Twice, It's Alright Willie Nelson & Merle Haggard 04:12 Django and Jimmie

7 Tonight I'll Be Staying Here with You Esther Phillips 02:49 The Best of Esther Phillips (1962-1970) Disc 2

8 Maggie's Farm Solomon Burke 02:20 Blues & Soul Power

9 Most of the Time Bettye LaVette 05:17 Chimes of Freedom: The Songs of Bob Dylan - DISC 1

10 Down Along The Cove Johnny Jenkins 03:26 Ton-Ton Macoute!

11 Subterranean Homesick Blues Sizzla 02:29 Ras Reggae Box Set



12 Woman You Made Me Carlton Jumel Smith 03:44 1634 Lexington Avenue

13 Be Thankful For What You Got William DeVaughn 07:13 Be Thankful For What You Got

14 Whiskey Love Southern Avenue 02:50 Keep On

15 Worth It Marta Ren 04:10 advance single

16 One Love Massive Attack 04:49 Blue Lines

17 It's Gonna Rain The Souljazz Orchestra 05:08 Resistance

18 Justice in Jena Steel Pulse 04:13 Mass Manipulation

19 Postcard Poverty Kobo Town 03:11 Jumbie In The Jukebox

20 She is the sea Anthony Joseph & The Spasm Band 08:07 Rubber Orchestras

21 06 Dark Corners Soul Brass Band 03:45 Levels

22 Funky Broadway Time Part 1 Dyke and the Blazers 07:21 Rarities Volume 1 - Phoenix to Hollywood

23 You Ain't No Good Buddy Cantrell 02:55 Tuska 104a

24 This Funky Thing Don Pierce 02:56 This Funky Thing

25 13_Ghet-to Funk Duralcha 03:06 Rare funk liberation Vol 1

26 Cold Blooded Sally Fran Farley 03:04 Soul Food, Vintage Memphis Funk, Soul & R&B

27 You Lost Your Thing Hank Johnson 02:10 Absolute Funk Vol 4

28 My Mind Set Me Free Pt.1 House Guests 03:25 Movement Vol.2

29 you've always got the blues Bobby 'Blue' Bland 04:07 Get On Down With