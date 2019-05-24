Guitar Festival Grand Finale

Two amazing guitar performers will play this Friday as the fifth annual New Orleans International Guitar Festival comes to an end. Virtuoso classical guitarist Guillem Perez-Quer and flamenco star Jose Luis de La Paz take the stage at 8 pm this Friday May 24 at Tulane University's Dixon Hall. As part of the festival, the two maestros presented a discussion on the origins and the evolution of the modern guitar earlier this week. The festival also featured local guitarist Steve Masakowski, who was honored with a lifetime achievement award for his long career as a musician and educator, and it also included an exclusive performance by Dalila Mekader, a premier exponent of Algerian classical music.

Perez-Quer is sought after for his "impeccable skill and extreme sensibility," has recorded several albums and, when not teaching in Barcelona, performs extensively throughout the world.

Hailing from Andalucía, Jose Luis De La Paz is a well known guitarist and composer who is also recognized in all three disciplines of Flamenco Art: singing, playing, and dancing. He is a sought-after virtuoso whose original compositions range from the most traditional to the most experimental forms in flamenco music, and now resides in Florida.

More info at:

http://neworleansguitarfestival.com/