Treme/7th Ward Fest this weekend

The 2019 Treme/7th Ward Arts & Culture Festival returns to the space beneath the Claiborne bridge this Memorial Day weekend. The festival celebrates the history, traditions, and culture of two of the oldest, most notable neighborhoods in the United States. These vibrant and culturally rich neighborhoods have spawned decades of talent and pride from their streets, including many of this year's performers.

This year's music lineup includes James Andrews, Corey Henry & the Treme Funktet, Kermit Ruffins, Treme Brass Band, and many more. Check out the full performance schedule below.

More info available at treme7thwardcd.org.

SATURDAY, MAY 25

12:30 - 1:15p Jackson Square All Stars Brass Band

1:30 - 2:15p Slow Rollers Brass Band

2:30 - 3:30p Dat Boi Cue, Iris P, Ragin Rebelz

3:45 - 4:30p Jose Fermin and Merengue4-FOUR

4:45 - 5:45p Y'Isreal

6 - 7p Corey Henry & The Tremé Funktet

SUNDAY, MAY 26

12 - 12:15p New Orleans Dance Collective

12:30 - 1:15p Bernell & The All Starz Brass Band

1:30 - 1:45p Zeka Bru, Chapter Role Play Performer

2 - 2:45p Tremé Brass Band

3 - 3:45p Neshia Ruffins

4 - 4:45p Gina Brown & Anutha Level

5 - 5:45p Kermit Ruffins & The BBQ Swingers

6 - 7p James Andrews

After-party at Kermit’s Tremé Mother in Law Lounge and at the Candlelight Lounge with Corey Henry All Star Brass Band!

MONDAY, MAY 27

TREME MEMORIAL DAY BLOCK PARTY AT TUBA FATS SQUARE

Everyone is welcome at the Treme Memorial Day Block Party and Concert in Tuba Fats Square next to the Candlelight Lounge from 3-8p. Celebrate the Treme neighborhood spirit at a free concert from New Birth Brass Band and Corey Henry & the Treme Funktet. Crawfish, seafood and drinks will be available for sale. After the party, the Candlelight will be hosting more live music, drinks, and dancing.