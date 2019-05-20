Morning Set 05/20/19

1 Stormy Weather Ben Webster 07:22 Stormy Weather

2 Lost In The Stars Kenny Burrell 02:29 God Bless The Child

3 Twelfth Of Never Nina Simone 03:28 Folksy Nina

4 Keep On Trippin' Phil Upchurch 05:03 Lovin' Feeling

5 The Worst (Live At Capitol Studios / 2014) Robert Glasper 05:23 Covered

6 Georgia on my mind Standard Roots 04:14 The Time Is Now Vol. 2

7 Black Nile The 3 Souls 04:29 Warm Sounds

8 Chega De Saudade Gary Burton 04:42 The Time Machine

9 Blues In Orbit (Alternate Take) Duke Ellington 02:39 Blues In Orbit

10 Fast Car Dennis Rollins Badbone & Co 03:18 Make Your Move

11 I've Changed Natalia M. King 02:53 Soulblazz

12 The Oogum Boogum Song Freddy Robinson 03:32 The Coming Atlantis

13 You've Got Your Troubles Freddie Roach 04:37 The Soul Book/Mocha Motion!

14 Sinnerman Gregory Porter 06:03 Nina Revisited A Tribute to Nina Simone

15 Southern Nights Lizz Wright 04:15 Grace

16 Gypsy '66 Gabor Szabo 07:03 Gypsy '66

17 daybreak on the niger ray stephen oche and his matumbo 04:37 interpretation of the original rhythm (lp)

18 People Make The World Go Round The Ice Man's Band 04:43 Introducing

19 B1 - Mystic Mambo The Afro Blues Quintet Plus One 03:47 New Directions Of The Afro Blues Quintet Plus One

20 Man In The Street Western Standard Time 05:23 A Big Band Tribite To The Skatalites

21 Crazy Lester Bowie Brass Fantasy 05:23 Avant Pop

22 My Favorite Things Willie Rosario & His Orchestra 03:27 Boogaloo & Guaguanco

23 Back At The Chicken Shack Ari Borger Quartet 05:00 Back To The Blues

24 Grandma's Hands Cornell Dupree 03:46 I'm Alright (2011)

25 Shake John Wright 02:35 Mr. Soul {1995 Original Jazz Classics}

26 Moten Swing Los Elefantes 04:46 Grandes Exitos De Otros CD 2

27 Silver Mood Extended Ilhan Ersahin 06:07 Silver (feat. Eddie Henderson, Juini Booth, & Kenny Wollesen)

28 Bradbury Street Sarah Tandy 06:26 Infection in the Sentence

29 Sack Of Woe Nat Adderley 04:29 Work Song

30 Beautiful Lies (by B-complex) Riot Jazz Brass Band 04:00 Christmas Cracker EP 2015

31 Soul Pistol Euge Organ Trio, The 05:05 ...Rides Again!

32 Abeg Jare (feat. Engines Orchestra) Femi Temowo 05:52 The Music Is the Feeling

33 Sir Blunt Time Grove 03:31

34 Roy's Har - Groove The Soul Rebels 04:20 No More Parades

35 . Quasi Muito Kaballa 05:35 Everything Is Broke

36 Ankor Wat Black Flower 05:04 Future Flora

37 Shakara (feat. KOKOROKO) Ezra Collective 05:18 You Can't Steal My Joy

38 Across Lobau Boulevard Nancy Ska Jazz Orchestra 05:06 Anachronisme