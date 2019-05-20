Morning Set 05/20/19

1 Stormy Weather Ben Webster 07:22 Stormy Weather
2 Lost In The Stars Kenny Burrell 02:29 God Bless The Child
3 Twelfth Of Never Nina Simone 03:28 Folksy Nina
4 Keep On Trippin' Phil Upchurch 05:03 Lovin' Feeling
5 The Worst (Live At Capitol Studios / 2014) Robert Glasper 05:23 Covered
6 Georgia on my mind Standard Roots 04:14 The Time Is Now Vol. 2
7 Black Nile The 3 Souls 04:29 Warm Sounds
8 Chega De Saudade Gary Burton 04:42 The Time Machine
9 Blues In Orbit (Alternate Take) Duke Ellington 02:39 Blues In Orbit
10 Fast Car Dennis Rollins Badbone & Co 03:18 Make Your Move
11 I've Changed Natalia M. King 02:53 Soulblazz
12 The Oogum Boogum Song Freddy Robinson 03:32 The Coming Atlantis
13 You've Got Your Troubles Freddie Roach 04:37 The Soul Book/Mocha Motion!
14 Sinnerman Gregory Porter 06:03 Nina Revisited A Tribute to Nina Simone
15 Southern Nights Lizz Wright 04:15 Grace
16 Gypsy '66 Gabor Szabo 07:03 Gypsy '66
17 daybreak on the niger ray stephen oche and his matumbo 04:37 interpretation of the original rhythm (lp)
18 People Make The World Go Round The Ice Man's Band 04:43 Introducing
19 B1 - Mystic Mambo The Afro Blues Quintet Plus One 03:47 New Directions Of The Afro Blues Quintet Plus One
20 Man In The Street Western Standard Time 05:23 A Big Band Tribite To The Skatalites
21 Crazy Lester Bowie Brass Fantasy 05:23 Avant Pop
22 My Favorite Things Willie Rosario & His Orchestra 03:27 Boogaloo & Guaguanco
23 Back At The Chicken Shack Ari Borger Quartet 05:00 Back To The Blues
24 Grandma's Hands Cornell Dupree 03:46 I'm Alright (2011)
25 Shake John Wright 02:35 Mr. Soul {1995 Original Jazz Classics}
26 Moten Swing Los Elefantes 04:46 Grandes Exitos De Otros CD 2
27 Silver Mood Extended Ilhan Ersahin 06:07 Silver (feat. Eddie Henderson, Juini Booth, & Kenny Wollesen)
28 Bradbury Street Sarah Tandy 06:26 Infection in the Sentence
29 Sack Of Woe Nat Adderley 04:29 Work Song
30 Beautiful Lies (by B-complex) Riot Jazz Brass Band 04:00 Christmas Cracker EP 2015
31 Soul Pistol Euge Organ Trio, The 05:05 ...Rides Again!
32 Abeg Jare (feat. Engines Orchestra) Femi Temowo 05:52 The Music Is the Feeling
33 Sir Blunt Time Grove 03:31
34 Roy's Har - Groove The Soul Rebels 04:20 No More Parades
35 . Quasi Muito Kaballa 05:35 Everything Is Broke
36 Ankor Wat Black Flower 05:04 Future Flora
37 Shakara (feat. KOKOROKO) Ezra Collective 05:18 You Can't Steal My Joy
38 Across Lobau Boulevard Nancy Ska Jazz Orchestra 05:06 Anachronisme