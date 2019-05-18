Rhythm Room 05/17/19

Authored by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey
Published on: May 18th, 2019
Hosted by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey

1 Good Grease Mark III Trio 02:29 Wingate Singles 66 - 67
2 We're Gonna Make It Southern Avenue 03:24 Keep On
3 i'll keep my light in my window Free Life 04:03 Free Life
4 Since I Met You Baby Sonia Spence 03:43 Pure Love
5 I'm Gonna Tear Your Playhouse Down Ann Peebles 02:55 Hi Times: The R&B Years Sampler
6 Hook Line & Sinker Dan Greer 02:39 Beale Street Soul Man: The Sounds of Memphis Sessions
7 You Need Love Like I Do (Don't You) Gladys Knight & The Pips 03:40 The Complete Motown Singles, Vol. 10: 1970
8 Hold on Hold Out George Jackson 03:37 More Lost Soul Gems from Sounds of Memphis
9 Hot Runnin' Soul Paul Kelly 02:26 Dirt
10 That's Enough Roscoe Robinson 02:51 Why Must It End 65-69 (Soulscape)
11 10 Look At Us Now Tanika Charles 04:08 The Gumption
12 We're All We Got Carlton Jumel Smith 04:02 1634 Lexington Avenue
13 Mother's Son Curtis Mayfield 06:06 Got To Find A Way
14 Sheba Baby Barbara Mason & Monk Higgins 03:31 Sheba, Baby - Queen Of The Private Eyes '75
15 Big Brother Macy Gray 03:42 Talking Book
16 He's Misstra Know It All Stevie Wonder 05:37 At The Close Of A Century (disc 2)
17 SUN RA (feat. theMIND & Jasminfire) Jamila Woods 03:27 Legacy! Legacy!
18 London Blues Little Axe 04:38 London Blues
19 El Joven Muito Kaballa 04:02 Everything Is Broke
20 Drop_Your_Guns Thievery Corporation 03:46 The temple
21 B1 Why Is the Chicken Running The Blassics 07:07 Togetherings
22 Brooklyn Youngblood Brass Band 06:53 center : level : roar
23 Go Away From Here Mutiny 04:12 Mutiny On The Mamaship
24 Holly-Wood-If-She-Could Bootsy Collins 03:55 Fresh Outta 'P' University [Disc 2]
25 Take It! Bobby Sparks II / Roy Hargrove / Rev. H.L. Stegar 06:54 Schizophrenia: The Yang Project
26 Aydkmn The Original 7Ven 05:14 Condensate
27 You Got To Funkifize Brian Culbertson 05:27 Bringing Back The Funk
28 Breaking Down Slow Candi Staton 04:17 Who's Hurting Now?

