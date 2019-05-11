Rhythm Room 05/09/19 Jazz Fest Edition

1 Getting Uptown (To Get Down) United 8 02:48 Atlantic 2896a

2 11_Call_On_God Sharon_Jones__the_Dap_Kings_ 03:39 Soul of a Woman

3 People Get Ready Chambers Brothers 03:53 The Time Has Come

4 Push Come To Shove Freddie McGregor 03:40 Ras Reggae Box Set

5 You Shouldn't Have Set My Soul On Fire Inez Foxx 03:08 Dynamo 144

6 I'm Drifting (Unissued) Homer Banks 02:35 Foolish Hearts Break Fast (Discography 1965-69)

7 Nothing Can Help You Lenny Curtis 02:47 End 1127a

8 He's About A Mover (MGM Records 13902) Dottie Cambridge 02:00 Fillies Of Soul:24 Girl Group Movers

9 Mr Fortune Teller Dee And Don 02:34 The Heart Of Southern Soul: From Nashville To Memphis And Muscle Shoals

10 Keep on sockin it to me Sam Moore 02:53 The Lost Album

11 Savior Southern Avenue 03:44 Keep On

12 Nightfall - Must Be Something Gil Scott-Heron & Brian Jackson 05:14 It's Your World

13 All We Do Is Cry UB40 04:27 For the Many

14 Can't Say Nothin' Curtis Mayfield 05:18 Back to the World CD4

15 Soul Of A Man Charlie Hunter & Lucy Woodward 04:50 Music! Music! Music!

16 07 Cadillac Moon Tanika Charles 01:48 The Gumption

17 One Of The Ones Cookin' On 3 Burners 04:19 advance single

18 Boondigga Fat Freddy's Drop 06:01 Dr. Boondigga & The Big BW

19 01_Saffron Yellow Bryony Jarman-Pinto 04:15 Advance Single

20 Ogogoro Tony Allen 05:35 Free Electric Africa 4

21 No Más Ana Tijoux 03:55 Vengo

22 65 Bars And A Taste Of Soul The Watts 103rd Street Rhythm Band 02:44 Together

23 Woo!!! The Apples 06:40 Attention!

24 Tell Me (feat. Rickey Calloway) The Soul Motivators 04:08 Mindblastin' EP

25 Supersound The Jimmy Castor Bunch 05:28 The Everything Man: The Best of the Jimmy Castor Bunch

26 Closer To The Spirit Eric Boss 03:28 A modern Love

27 Drop It On Me Bobby Williams 03:35 R&R

28 08 Heaven's Just For Few Refunk 03:01 Borderline

29 Cruise Control (feat. BXRBER) GRiZ 04:34 Ride Waves

30 Cigarettes & Coffee Etta James 06:21 The Dreamer