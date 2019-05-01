Take a World Journey with the 2019 Jazz Fest Cultural Exchange Pavilion.

The 2019 Cultural Exchange Pavilion marks Jazz Fest's 50th anniversary by mixing return visits from favorites of the past with first-time performers. Experience the music, parades, artisanal crafts, and food from Africa, the Caribbean, and around the world.

Music

Returning performers the first weekend: Pride of Zulu of South Africa, Le Vent du Nord of Canada, and native DJ Collective A Tribe Called Red.

Returning performers the second weekend: Jupiter & Okwess of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Crocodile Gumboot Dancers of South Africa, and Pedrito Martinez of Cuba.

First-time performers include Dr. Nativo of Guatemala, 3L Ifèdé of Benin, Dobet Gnahoré of Ivory Coast, The Bahamas Revue Band, Tribu Baharu of Colombia, Moonlight Benjamin of Haiti and Mdou Moctar of Niger.

Parades

Parading throughout the Fair Grounds and at the Pavilion: New York-based Haitian DjaRARA and The Bahamas Junkanoos.

Artisans

13 Master artisans share their traditions and crafts inside the Pavilion, including drum carver James Acheampong of Kumasi, Ghana.

Carousel

Chouval Bwa Traditionnel of Martinique, a hand-carved carousel with a live band at its center, returns for both weekends.

Food

The restaurant Carmo is offering three food items for this fest at its stand just outside the Cultural Exchange Pavilion: Colombo de Poulet (Martinican Chicken Curry), Pão de Queijo (Brazilian Cheese Bread) and Bunny Chow (South African Veggie Curry).

Photos

Check out this gallery with 30-some images from the first weekend at the Cultural Exchange Pavilion: