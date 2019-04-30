Photos from Piano Night 2019

Published on: April 30th, 2019

What a night! Thank you to everyone who was able to come to support WWOZ at Piano Night last night. It was a sold-out evening of fantastic music, food, and fun-- plus a few surprises, like Branford Marsalis coming onstage with his father, Ellis Marsalis! Below, a few of the photo highlights from Eli Mergel and Marc PoKempner.

Topic tags: 
Photography, Piano Night

