Rhythm Room 04/26/19 Jazz Fest Edition

1 Heavy As Lead Leyla McCalla 06:37 The Capitalist Blues

2 If All I Was Was Black Mavis Staples 03:56 If All I Was Was Black

3 Samahani Dobet Gnahore 03:27 Djekpa La You

4 You Ought To Be With Me Al Green 03:23 The Immortal Soul of Al Green - (Disc 2)=P&K

5 We Got Something Good Irma Thomas 02:36 Chess Soul Sisters

6 Struttin' On Sunday (1970's recordings) Aaron Neville 03:44 For The Good Times: The Allen Toussaint Sessions (1968-1977)

7 Meet Me in the Indian Summer Van Morrison 04:00 Down the Road

8 Its Hard to Explain Brother Tyrone 04:21 Mindbender

9 Viva La Money Jon Cleary 02:58 Occapella

10 Trampin' Regina Carter 02:12 Southern Comfort

11 Monk's Mardi Gras Big Chief Monk Boudreaux 03:46 Won't Bow Down

12 Ibitilan Mdou Moctar 04:54 Mdou Moctar: Blue Stage Session

13 11 Pelican Bay Iguanas 04:30

14 Wicked Rain/across 110th Street LOS LOBOS 08:15 The Ride

15 Hello Jupiter & Okwess 03:46 Kin Sonic

16 Culture in the Ghetto The Soul Rebels 04:59 Let Your Mind Be Free

17 Going Straight Crazy (feat. Princess Shaw) Galactic 03:29 Already Ready Already

18 Ride with Me The Mavericks 04:29 Brand New Day

19 Can't Come Back Boukou Groove 04:21 Let the Groove Ride

20 For The Love Of Money The O'Jays 07:19 Philly Sound 2: Kenny Gamble, Leon Huff & The Story Of Brotherly Love (1966-1976)

21 Baby C'mon Corey Henry 04:34 Lapeitah

22 Rufus-You Got The Love Rufus Feat. Chaka Khan 04:44 Funk 'N' Soul 1973-76

23 I Got a Woman New Birth Brass Band 05:02 New Birth Family

24 Just Around The Corner Herbie Hancock 07:37 Backbeats: In The Pocket (70's Jazz Funk)

25 Alright Erica Falls 07:13 HomeGrown