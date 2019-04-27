Rhythm Room 04/26/19 Jazz Fest Edition

1 Heavy As Lead Leyla McCalla 06:37 The Capitalist Blues
2 If All I Was Was Black Mavis Staples 03:56 If All I Was Was Black
3 Samahani Dobet Gnahore 03:27 Djekpa La You
4 You Ought To Be With Me Al Green 03:23 The Immortal Soul of Al Green - (Disc 2)=P&K
5 We Got Something Good Irma Thomas 02:36 Chess Soul Sisters
6 Struttin' On Sunday (1970's recordings) Aaron Neville 03:44 For The Good Times: The Allen Toussaint Sessions (1968-1977)
7 Meet Me in the Indian Summer Van Morrison 04:00 Down the Road
8 Its Hard to Explain Brother Tyrone 04:21 Mindbender
9 Viva La Money Jon Cleary 02:58 Occapella
10 Trampin' Regina Carter 02:12 Southern Comfort
11 Monk's Mardi Gras Big Chief Monk Boudreaux 03:46 Won't Bow Down
12 Ibitilan Mdou Moctar 04:54 Mdou Moctar: Blue Stage Session
13 11 Pelican Bay Iguanas 04:30
14 Wicked Rain/across 110th Street LOS LOBOS 08:15 The Ride
15 Hello Jupiter & Okwess 03:46 Kin Sonic
16 Culture in the Ghetto The Soul Rebels 04:59 Let Your Mind Be Free
17 Going Straight Crazy (feat. Princess Shaw) Galactic 03:29 Already Ready Already
18 Ride with Me The Mavericks 04:29 Brand New Day
19 Can't Come Back Boukou Groove 04:21 Let the Groove Ride
20 For The Love Of Money The O'Jays 07:19 Philly Sound 2: Kenny Gamble, Leon Huff & The Story Of Brotherly Love (1966-1976)
21 Baby C'mon Corey Henry 04:34 Lapeitah
22 Rufus-You Got The Love Rufus Feat. Chaka Khan 04:44 Funk 'N' Soul 1973-76
23 I Got a Woman New Birth Brass Band 05:02 New Birth Family
24 Just Around The Corner Herbie Hancock 07:37 Backbeats: In The Pocket (70's Jazz Funk)
25 Alright Erica Falls 07:13 HomeGrown