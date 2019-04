Ira Padnos (more commonly known as Dr. Ike) of the Ponderosa Stomp Foundation has been involved with Jazz Fest in various capacities over the years. In this Jazz Fest at 50 Flashback, he recalls negotiating and entire deal with Clarence "Frogman" Henry and his manager in the middle of Frogman's set at Jazz Fest!

