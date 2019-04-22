Dan Penn on the '50s R&B Show

Tune in to the '50s R&B Show with host Neil Pellegrin on Tuesday, April 23 from 7-10p. He'll be featuring a special guest appearance by iconic and prolific songwriter Dan Penn. Classic songs from Penn's pen include 'Do Right Woman, Do Right Man,' 'I'm Your Puppet,' 'The Dark End of the Street,' 'Cheater Man,' Out of Left Field,' 'Cry Like a Baby,' 'It Tears Me Up,' 'A Woman Left Lonely,' 'You Left the Water Running,' 'Nine Pound Steel,' and 'Sweet Inspiration.'

Percy Sledge, Wilson Pickett, Etta James, Joe Simon, Irma Thomas, Jimmy Hughes, and James Carr are just a handful of the artists whose sessions he produced during the '60s and early '70s. Penn will drop by the WWOZ studios for an interview around 9p (or possibly sooner) Tuesday night. You can check it out at WWOZ 90.7 FM or listen live online!

You can also catch Dan Penn live and in-person Wednesday night at 8p at Chickie Wah Wah (2828 Canal Street).