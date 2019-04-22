Dan Penn on the '50s R&B Show

Authored by: 
Carrie Booher
Published on: April 22nd, 2019

tue_elvis_dan_penn.jpg

Photo courtesy of Neil Pellegrin

Tune in to the '50s R&B Show with host Neil Pellegrin on Tuesday, April 23 from 7-10p. He'll be featuring a special guest appearance by iconic and prolific songwriter Dan Penn.  Classic songs from Penn's pen include 'Do Right Woman, Do Right Man,' 'I'm Your Puppet,' 'The Dark End of the Street,' 'Cheater Man,' Out of Left Field,' 'Cry Like a Baby,' 'It Tears Me Up,' 'A Woman Left Lonely,' 'You Left the Water Running,' 'Nine Pound Steel,' and 'Sweet Inspiration.' 

Percy Sledge, Wilson Pickett, Etta James, Joe Simon, Irma Thomas, Jimmy Hughes, and James Carr are just a handful of the artists whose sessions he produced during the '60s and early '70s. Penn will drop by the WWOZ studios for an interview around 9p (or possibly sooner) Tuesday night. You can check it out at WWOZ 90.7 FM or listen live online

You can also catch Dan Penn live and in-person Wednesday night at 8p at Chickie Wah Wah (2828 Canal Street).

Topic tags: 
Special Show
Related show host(s): 
Neil Pellegrin
Related program(s): 
50s R&B with Neil Pellegrin

WWOZ
Get the 'OZone monthly newsletter
Follow 'OZ
facebook logo
Like us on Facebook
Learn More
Volunteer
Volunteer at WWOZ
More
WWOZ
Hear it here!
Listen

WWOZ
help listening | About WWOZ | Contact WWOZ | Site Terms | Privacy Policy | Jobs

All user-submitted content owned by the Poster. Everything else is (C) 2001-2019 WWOZ New Orleans 90.7 FM. All rights reserved.