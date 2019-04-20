George Wein and Quint Davis: Jazz Fest at 50 Photo of the Day

Jazz Fest founders George Wein and Quint Davis announce the festival's upcoming 50th anniversary year from the Acura Stage in 2018. Photo by Michael E. McAndrew. On the first day of the 2019 festival (Thursday, April 25), Quint Davis will interview George Wein at the Allison Miner Music Heritage Stage from 2:30-3:15p.

In honor of Jazz Fest's 50th anniversary in 2019, we're featuring a Jazz Fest photo of the day with our audience. Keep your eyes here, and at our Jazz Fest 50 page, all year long to see them, plus more celebration of the big anniversary!