Rhythm Room 04/19/19

1 Evergreen Booker T 06:48 Evergreen

2 2. Good Old Gospel Music Meditation Singers 04:41 Change Is Gonna Come

3 Tonight I'll Be Staying Here with You Esther Phillips 02:49 The Best of Esther Phillips (1962-1970) Disc 2

4 The Truth Johnny Osbourne 02:43

5 Slipped, Tripped and Fell In Love Clarence Carter 02:46 The FAME Singles Vol. 2 [1970-73] (Kent 407)

6 Look At Granny Run Run Howard Tate 02:12 Get It While You Can: The Legendary Sessions

7 Love Chain Candi Staton 03:04 Evidence; The Complete Fame Record Masters (disc 2)

8 A01 - Sam & Dave - I Thank You sam & dave 02:45 sam & dave - i thank you ( mono Lp)

9 Give Me One Reason Tracy Chapman 04:31 New Beginning

10 Time of the Future Mother Earth 06:17 The People Tree

11 When A Woman's Had Enough Shemekia Copeland 03:56 Talking To Strangers

12 Riverside Drive slim moore and the mar-kays 03:58 Introducing

13 Juvenile Delinquent Black Roots 03:14 With Friends

14 Cloud Nine Marvin Gaye 03:22 The Norman Whitfield Sessions

15 Stand Up (Show Love) The O'Jays 03:08 The Last Word

16 Figure Numatic Nubiyan Twist 07:11 Nubiyan Twist (WF103)

17 Bila (feat. Kibrom Birhane) Dexter Story 04:08 Bahir

18 Toro Mata Angélique Kidjo 04:31 Celia

19 03_A Life Worth Living feat. U-Roy & Alice Russell (Album Version) Quantic 05:11 A Life Worth Living

20 Peloton feat. Gina Walters Renegade Brass Band 04:02 Totems

21 The Philosopher Ezra Collective 05:17 Juan Pablo: The Philosopher

22 Hippity Hobbit Fred Wesley 04:17 Let It Flow

23 The Macaroni Man (Jim Gem LP JGS 1001) Jimmy Jules & The Nuclear Sound System 03:18 Just One More Time (Discography 1961-77)

24 Stono River Bobby Sparks II / Lucky Peterson / Mark Simmons 05:02 Schizophrenia: The Yang Project

25 Chuck Baby Chuck Brown 03:58 Wèr'e about the business

26 Blues Defunkt 03:08 Defunkt

27 Bustin' Out (feat. Bootsy Collins) GRiZ 03:18 Ride Waves

28 I Still Believe Leela James and The Truth Band 04:25 Are You Ready

29 The Jealous Kind Ray Charles 04:42 Genius & Soul: The 50th Anniversary Collection [Disc 5]