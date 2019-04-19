Opening the Vaults: Champion Jack Dupree

Published on: April 19th, 2019

We opened the vaults on another historic Jazz Fest performance for our Jazz Fest at 50 series! This week, host Marc Stone played Champion Jack Dupree performing and being interviewed by Allen Toussaint at the Allison Miner Stage on May 6, 1990.

Reggie Scanlan, who was at the show, joined Marc in the studio. Marc said, "Dupree was at least 80 and in the rarest of form, and Allen is doing all he can to gracefully contain Champion Jack's massive persona."

And, for some lagniappe, here's a video from the set:

Jazz Fest, Jazz Fest at 50, Opening the Vaults
Marc Stone
Soul Serenade with Marc Stone
