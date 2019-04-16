S.S. President: Jazz Fest at 50 Time Capsule

In 1970, the S.S. President was the last sidewheel steamboat in America, and it had called New Orleans home for three decades. It held a huge dance floor where 3,000 passengers could enjoy dance and concert cruises on the Mississippi.

But on the low-key evening of April 22, 1970, perhaps its most important cruise took place. The concert was Pete Fountain and his Orchestra, and also Clyde Kerr Sr. and his Orchestra. Neither act was that unusual to see in concert. But the show was important -- it was the very first event of a new multi-day festival of local and national musicians. Find out more about the importance of this steamboat in festival history in this Jazz Fest at 50 Time Capsule.

