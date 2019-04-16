S.S. President: Jazz Fest at 50 Time Capsule

Published on: April 16th, 2019

In 1970, the S.S. President was the last sidewheel steamboat in America, and it had called New Orleans home for three decades. It held a huge dance floor where 3,000 passengers could enjoy dance and concert cruises on the Mississippi.

But on the low-key evening of April 22, 1970, perhaps its most important cruise took place. The concert was Pete Fountain and his Orchestra, and also Clyde Kerr Sr. and his Orchestra. Neither act was that unusual to see in concert. But the show was important -- it was the very first event of a new multi-day festival of local and national musicians. Find out more about the importance of this steamboat in festival history in this Jazz Fest at 50 Time Capsule.

 

 See more from our Jazz Fest at 50 series

 

Thanks to these sponsors:

    

    

Special thanks to:

  

Topic tags: 
Jazz Fest, Jazz Fest at 50, Jazz Fest Time Capsules
Related content: 

WWOZ
Get the 'OZone monthly newsletter
Follow 'OZ
facebook logo
Like us on Facebook
Learn More
Volunteer
Volunteer at WWOZ
More
WWOZ
Hear it here!
Listen

WWOZ
help listening | About WWOZ | Contact WWOZ | Site Terms | Privacy Policy | Jobs

All user-submitted content owned by the Poster. Everything else is (C) 2001-2019 WWOZ New Orleans 90.7 FM. All rights reserved.