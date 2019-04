Photo highlights from Day 4 of French Quarter Fest

Our volunteer photographers were on the scene at French Quarter Fest! It was a beautiful festival with many fantastic performances, including a number of live sets on WWOZ on Sunday-- Dejean's Olympia Brass Band, Tricia Boutte, Glenn Hall, TBC Brass Band, and Leroy Jones & the Original Hurricane Brass Band. If there's a set you missed, hear it on our 2-week archive!

Check out a few of the photo highlights below, with special thanks to Bill Sasser, Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee, Louis Crispino, Keith Hill, Jamell Tate, and Michele Goldfarb for their contributions.