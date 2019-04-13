Rhythm Room 04/12/19

1 Honky Tonk (Ska) Granville Williams Orchestra 02:55 King Size Ska

2 A Prayer Curtis Mayfield 04:05 Gospel

3 Does It Really Make A Difference (feat. Mavis Staples) Galactic 04:42 Into The Deep (Deluxe Edition)

4 Come On Home Syl Johnson 03:27 Hi Deep Soul Brothers:Forgive This Foolish Man

5 Don't Look Back Bobby Womack 02:49 My Prescription '69

6 Your Love Is Amazing Mighty Sam 02:26 Atlantic 2711

7 Why Can't We Get Together Gloria Parker 02:41 LLP 102

8 WOMAN GOT SOUL Hannah Willams 05:40

9 Holiday Eli "Paperboy" Reed 03:34 99 Cent Dreams

10 Method To The Madness The Undisputed Truth 03:58 Method to the Madness

11 Don't Steal My Love Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm 05:27 Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm (2017)

12 You Dont Know Me Dojo Cuts featuring Roxie Ray 04:08

13 Sticking to My Guns PJ Morton 03:42 Gumbo

14 A_So Long feat. Rioghnach Connolly Kutiman 04:59 Single

15 Them Belly Full/El Refugio/La Protesta (feat. Marcos Bermudez) Rebel Tumbao 07:12 Rebel Tumbao

16 Million Miles From Home Keziah Jones 03:58 African Space Craft

17 03_03_Compared_To_What Ladama 04:41

18 03 How Far We Come Soul Brass Band 04:19 Levels

19 Lugar Ao Sol Muito Kaballa 04:48 single

20 All Star Funk feat. Lady Miss Kier & Can 7 Bootsy Collins 05:38 Play With Bootsy

21 Sidewalk Angel Corey Glover 04:26 Hymns

22 Livin In America Fred Wesley 04:52 Let It Flow

23 Take It Back (feat Doc Brown) Haggis Horns 03:34 Promo

24 Throw-N-Down the Funk Larry Graham & Graham Central Station 06:47 Raise Up

25 If You Don't Know Me By Now Harold Melvin & The Blue Notes 04:06 Live On Stage