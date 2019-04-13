Rhythm Room 04/12/19

Authored by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey
Published on: April 13th, 2019
Hosted by: 
Allan "Alski" Laskey

1     Honky Tonk (Ska)     Granville Williams Orchestra     02:55     King Size Ska
2     A Prayer     Curtis Mayfield     04:05     Gospel
3     Does It Really Make A Difference (feat. Mavis Staples)     Galactic     04:42     Into The Deep (Deluxe Edition)
4     Come On Home     Syl Johnson     03:27     Hi Deep Soul Brothers:Forgive This Foolish Man
5     Don't Look Back     Bobby Womack     02:49     My Prescription '69
6     Your Love Is Amazing     Mighty Sam     02:26     Atlantic 2711
7     Why Can't We Get Together     Gloria Parker     02:41     LLP 102
8     WOMAN GOT SOUL     Hannah Willams     05:40     
9     Holiday     Eli "Paperboy" Reed     03:34     99 Cent Dreams
10     Method To The Madness     The Undisputed Truth     03:58     Method to the Madness
11     Don't Steal My Love     Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm     05:27     Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm (2017)
12     You Dont Know Me     Dojo Cuts featuring Roxie Ray     04:08     
13     Sticking to My Guns     PJ Morton     03:42     Gumbo
14     A_So Long feat. Rioghnach Connolly     Kutiman     04:59     Single
15     Them Belly Full/El Refugio/La Protesta (feat. Marcos Bermudez)     Rebel Tumbao     07:12     Rebel Tumbao
16     Million Miles From Home     Keziah Jones     03:58     African Space Craft
17     03_03_Compared_To_What     Ladama     04:41     
18     03 How Far We Come     Soul Brass Band     04:19     Levels
19     Lugar Ao Sol     Muito Kaballa     04:48     single
20     All Star Funk feat. Lady Miss Kier & Can 7     Bootsy Collins     05:38     Play With Bootsy
21     Sidewalk Angel     Corey Glover     04:26     Hymns
22     Livin In America     Fred Wesley     04:52     Let It Flow
23     Take It Back (feat Doc Brown)     Haggis Horns     03:34     Promo
24     Throw-N-Down the Funk     Larry Graham & Graham Central Station     06:47     Raise Up
25     If You Don't Know Me By Now     Harold Melvin & The Blue Notes     04:06     Live On Stage

