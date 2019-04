Photo highlights from Day 2 of French Quarter Fest

Our volunteer photographers are on the scene at French Quarter Fest! It was a beautiful day with many fantastic performances, including a number of live sets on WWOZ-- Alex McMurray, Lena Prima, Sasha Masakowski, Panorama Jazz Band, and Otra.

Check out a few of the photo highlights below, with special thanks to Bill Sasser, Ryan Hodgson-Rigsbee, Louis Crispino, and Michele Goldfarb for their contributions.