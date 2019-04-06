Nigel Hall: Piano Night 2019 preview

Published on: April 8th, 2019

WWOZ Piano Night is returning to House of Blues Monday, April 29! As the city’s premier event celebrating the great pianists of New Orleans, this year’s Piano Night is the 31st annual event raising funds for WWOZ. Tickets for the event at House of Blues are available now. 

Piano Night 2019 will feature some of the most notable and beloved pianists of our time, including: Ellis Marsalis, Jon Cleary, Joe Krown, Tom McDermott, Craig Adams, Josh Paxton, Jesse McBride, Tom Worrell, David Boeddinghaus, John Papa Gros, and Nigel Hall.

Nigel Hall has built a mighty foundation of funk over the years onstage and in the studio with collaborators including the Warren Haynes Band, Jon Cleary, Soulive, Oteil Burbridge and Roosevelt Collier, Ledisi, the Soul Rebels, Lettuce, and countless others. Fans already know about Hall’s copious keyboard chops and powerful vocal style. His latest album, Ladies and Gentlemen... revives the 1960s funk/soul sound. 

"Music is our way of traveling through time," he says. Check out part of his performance from Piano Night 2015 below:

 

Piano Night
WWOZ
