Clarence "Frogman" Henry: Jazz Fest at 50 Photo of the Day

Authored by: 
Carrie Booher
Published on: April 6th, 2019

Clarence "Frogman" Henry performs at Jazz Fest 2013. Photo by Black Mold. See Frogman this year on the Gentilly Stage on Saturday, May 4 from 2:35-3:35p as part of the "The New Orleans Classic R&B Legends featuring The Dixie Cups, Wanda Rouzan, Clarence “Frogman” Henry, and Al “Carnival Time” Johnson with Bobby Cure & The Poppa Stoppas" set.

In honor of Jazz Fest's 50th anniversary in 2019, we're featuring a Jazz Fest photo of the day with our audience. Keep your eyes here, and at our Jazz Fest 50 page, all year long to see them, plus more celebration of the big anniversary!

 

 See more Jazz Fest 50 Photos of the Day

 

Thanks to these sponsors:

        
           

Special thanks to:

  

 

Topic tags: 
Jazz Fest at 50, Jazz Fest, Jazz Fest Photo of the Day, Photography
Related content: 

WWOZ
Get the 'OZone monthly newsletter
Follow 'OZ
facebook logo
Like us on Facebook
Learn More
Volunteer
Volunteer at WWOZ
More
WWOZ
Hear it here!
Listen

WWOZ
help listening | About WWOZ | Contact WWOZ | Site Terms | Privacy Policy | Jobs

All user-submitted content owned by the Poster. Everything else is (C) 2001-2019 WWOZ New Orleans 90.7 FM. All rights reserved.