Clarence "Frogman" Henry: Jazz Fest at 50 Photo of the Day

Clarence "Frogman" Henry performs at Jazz Fest 2013. Photo by Black Mold. See Frogman this year on the Gentilly Stage on Saturday, May 4 from 2:35-3:35p as part of the "The New Orleans Classic R&B Legends featuring The Dixie Cups, Wanda Rouzan, Clarence “Frogman” Henry, and Al “Carnival Time” Johnson with Bobby Cure & The Poppa Stoppas" set.

In honor of Jazz Fest's 50th anniversary in 2019, we're featuring a Jazz Fest photo of the day with our audience. Keep your eyes here, and at our Jazz Fest 50 page, all year long to see them, plus more celebration of the big anniversary!